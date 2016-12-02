ALERT: Mark Davis Is Listening To Oakland. Repeat that: Mark Davis is listening to Oakland. If Oakland presents a stadium plan to him via Ronnie Lott, then there’s reason to negotiate. But the idea that the Owner of the Oakland Raiders would dispatch his President Marc Badain and his Vice President Larry McNeil, to meet with representatives of Fortress Investments and The City of Oakland, and several times this year, shows that he wants a stadium deal done in Oakland. (So stop the Zennie Abraham is wrong tweets!) The emails I obtained and published yesterday at Zennie62.com, Zennie62 on YouTube and at the Oakland Post, are a testament to Mr. Davis’ overall strategy of having simultaneous activities in both Las Vegas and Oakland. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icN9DTe5R4E
The fact is, and this gives the few Las Vegas fans a bellyache, is that Oakland is light years ahead of Las Vegas. Note that there’s no talk (yet) of where Mark Davis is with Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson. And the last time we got a public view of what was going on, Adelson was threatening to pull out of the deal. (And news from Jason Cole of Bleacher Report on Twitter is that Davis is now trying to erase Adelson from the Las Vegas NFL Stadium Deal he created.)
Which leads to this question: just what is the Las Vegas deal? Well, let’s see: it consists of a $750 million subsidy from Clark County that is based on an now approved increase in the Clark County hotel tax. But no one can say where the NFL stadium is going to go because there’s no approved land deal. Nowhere. And when I point this out, Las Vegas NFL proponents go nuts. But the fact is, the way things were set up thanks to Senate Bill One, the Clark County Stadium Authority will select the land before anything can be done.
And where’s the Clark County Stadium Authority? It hasn’t even completed filling its board of directors – and while it’s supposed to add the final two people on Monday, there’s no guarantee that’s going to happen, either. Bottom line: Las Vegas has a long way to go in this thing.
Tell me who the developer is in Las Vegas for the NFL Stadium? Majestic? Well, Majestic dropped out of it some time ago. And Majestic took their planned $150 million contribution with them. Bye Bye. Who’s going to fill that gap? Sheldon Adelson? Where is it in writing that he committed to that? Just asking.
Indeed, if one takes a cold look at the Las Vegas NFL Stadium progress to date, all that is in place is a $750 million subsidy that, in itself, is contingent on NFL approval, else it decreases. Other than that there’s no cost study, no developer, no investment banker of record, no construction contractor, no plans for paying the additional $1 billion in transportation infrastructure costs, no official architect to do a design based on the real plans (I hope you’re not foolish enough to think the Raiders Stadium design that was copy / pasted from the Carson NFL Stadium Proposal is the final design? If so, you’re going to be really sad.)
Oh, and about that $750 million: Farmers Insurance signed a deal with AEG for a $700 million naming rights sponsorship for a Downtown Los Angeles NFL Stadium, and way back in 2009. So, where’s the Downtown Los Angeles NFL Stadium? It’s not built. So, don’t think a Nevada Subsidy will guarantee a stadium – it will not.
Mark Davis is not stupid. He would not mortgage a bright future in Oakland and sell the NFL down the river for an idea that in point of fact does not square with reality: that he can make more money in Las Vegas than in Oakland. The fact the Raiders have sold-out season tickets and have a wait list for the first time proves that.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas has an average wage so low that if it were an NFL City, it would be the lowest of any NFL team owned by a private person or organization – and that means all but the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are a special case of fans, family, and football – ticket sales are driven by that. Las Vegas would be a tough case in reality, and drawing on tourism to fill the gap is foolish, at best.
So forger the fake news reports about Mark Davis not listening to Oakland. Mark Davis is not an idiot. The fact is, he’s listening and waiting for Oakland to do what he knows it can do: build a state of the art NFL Stadium for the Oakland Raiders.
And the Oakland way.
Stay tuned.
What a stupid article, they got the funding already in place. Obviously they are waiting for the league approval to move the Raiders before they spend a dime on anything. The governor wants to know sooner rather than later so they can start working on the things mentioned in the article. Duh!
THE REALITY IS THE FAN BASE IS NOT THERE IN LAS VEGAS.EVEN IF YOU BUILD A 90K+ STADIUM YOU’LL NEVER BE ABLE TO FILL IT .SO ITS A BIG RISK & A BAD INVESTMENT.
It’s fun watch the team win and the lazy do-nothings from the one party state sweat.
Yawn. Are people still holding out hope for the Raiders to stay in Oakland? That’s just sad. This article must be part of that fake news everyone’s been talking about.
Can’t wait to come and talk to you after the deal is done for them to remain in Oakland lmaoooo speak to you sooner than you think chase!!😂😂😂