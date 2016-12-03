Film Review: “Daughters of the Dust” Restored and Nationally Re-Released

By Wanda Sabir

Twenty-five years ago, Julie Dash made history with her film “Daughters of the Dust” (1991).

When it opened theatrically, the first film by a Black woman director in US history to have major distribution, the long lines were evidence of a shift in the dominant narrative.

&nbsp;

The film opens nationally Dec. 2, locally in Berkeley at Landmark Theaters and San Francisco at Landmark Embarcadero, with a brilliant 2K restoration print— It will look as Dash and Director of Cinematography Arthur Jafa envisioned, but could not afford to print.

Most Black women in their forties and fifties have a Julie Dash, “Daughters of the Dust” tale. I do. I was my younger daughter’s age in 1991 when the film screened in Oakland.

Dash’s cinematic reach into a feminist Diaspora arch is unparalleled when juxtaposed to colorfast whiteness. With “Daughters of the Dust” the director gives Black women agency, an agency previously denied, silenced, and certainly ignored if not forgotten by those with the mic.

Not only does she amplify the voices of the three generations of the Peazant women: Nana Peazant (Cora Lee Day), Eula (Alva Rogers) and her unborn child (Kai-Lynn Warren), the film shifts from normed patriarchal aegis to an African sensibility where women are seen as the “sweetness of life.”

A love song to her father—a Geechie man who raised his children in the projects in Queens, New York, this work is perhaps the highest accolade a daughter could offer a parent. To make a film about her dad’s people, a people who are still African and American, says a lot for the cultural retention and integrity present in this society.

The isolated coastal islands, from the St. John’s River in Florida to the Cape Fear River in North Carolina preserve this cultural worldview, however, once the Peazants, Dashes . . . migrate north, the dominant narrative all but silences them. “Daughters” unearths those voices.

We have to pay attention and listen really carefully, as vocal nuances and linguistic rhythms sound strange to acculturated or assimilated ears. Dash said it is time for audiences to acknowledge and struggle as she did with Chinese, German, Spanish. . . . Gullah, a Bantu language which uses English words, is America too.

“I set out to make a foreign film about an American family. I like the experience of going into a theater and being taken somewhere you’ve never been,” Dash said. “That was what I was trying to do rather than just tell a Southern story.”

It was her association with the other creative minds, such as Charles Burnett and Melvonna Ballenger together known as LA Rebellion (1967-’89), which allowed her a space to grow and express her voice.

Dash’s film stylistically utilizes a new form to tell the Peazant story, that of the griot or djeli. If D.W. Griffith’s “Birth of a Nation” (1915) stands as the norm for feature films in Hollywood, a film rift with images which demean and dehumanize Black people, “Daughters of the Dust” is Dash’s emblematic protest.

“Daughters” shifts the American gaze perceptively into a dialogue about Black humanity, Black agency and the worthiness of Black lives.

The story takes place on sunny summer day, the day most of the Peazant family plan to move to the North. Everyone dresses their best for photographs, a great meal, and fond farewells. Matriarch Nana Peazant great grandmother of the Peazant family, is the link between the old and the new.

Nana represents a traditional African based socio-cultural belief system that must come to grips with a westernized belief system in this contentious post-Civil War New World.

The Peazant family and its Gullah community are juxtaposed to an industrialized and ever encroaching “northern state,” the north a place absent trees, absent saltwater ancestors, absent Nana’s presence—a situation devoid of geography or invitation. A people, without rights, now that slavery is over, the idea that freedom has a reality the government feels obligated to recognize proves dubious to Nana who states she doesn’t know what freedom means to Negro people in the north.

In Cora Lee Day’s Nana Peazant (1914-1996) we witness an African woman who has examined then discarded European spirituality for what works, ancestral rituals. The songs of protest live within the sinew of the born and yet to be born.

The beauty of Dash’s “Daughters” is an alternative legacy.