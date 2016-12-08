The King and Queen of Hearts Tour Stops In Oakland

Oakland, CA – The tabloids, rumors, accusations and the embarrassment can be far too much for one person to handle.

But one woman fought through it all and displayed her own scandal sheet through her eyes.

The headlines that exposed her divorce came over the jumbotron.

Mary J. Blige took the stage singing “Love Yourself” then explained, ‘I am fine. I am strong. I will get through this rough time of my life.’

After performing her signature dance moves in stilettos, Blige took a seat and decided to address her male fans. A few rules I want y’all to live by, she explained.

#1 Treat your woman like a Queen

#2 Don’t be insecure if your woman makes more money than you

#3 Don’t compare another woman to me or your significant other

#4 Don’t ever put your hands on a woman in a violent manner

Advice she gave the audience is the same advice she gave herself. Healing is the first priority and through her music, Blige has become a huge success. “You Bring Me Joy” from her sophomore album My Life won her a Grammy award for best R&B album.

Her 12-year marriage is over, her ex-husband is asking for more than $100,000 in spousal support monthly. It’s not the first time Blige has made headline news over a breakup.

Back in the beginning of her career she talked about her abusive relationship with Jodeci member K-Ci and through that tough experience sparked her first smash hit “Real Love”

Blige said “I like Myself” and then led with her hit song, “Take Me As I am”. With three wardrobe changes, the Hip Hop Queen donned all black for her first set. A video montage of a 70’s party with her mother and a young Blige falling asleep on the couch dreaming led to her next wardrobe change.

The pop star returned wearing a black shorts-romper with blue thigh high boots and a blue wide-brim hat singing “I’m going down”. Blige said she hated what she was going through and wants no more drama. Singing her heart out, Blige collapses to the floor with exhaustion.

The sold out crowd rose to their feet and gave a standing ovation. Blige later asked if she can talk to the fans who’ve been with her since “What’s The 411?” Her first album. I’d like to thank my die hard fans, for believing in me and supporting me.

Clips of her videos from the 90’s were shown while Blige’s third outfit was black leather top and short with gold accents. Singing a collection of her older hits like “You Remind Me”, You Don’t Have To Worry” and “Sweet Thang” ended her set.

Maxwell, the headliner took a different approach. His opening set began with his new music “Dance Wit Me” and “No One”. A favorite hit from the past, “This Woman’s Work paid tribute to Black Lives Matter, Muhammad Ali, Prince, Earth, Wind and Fire’s lead singer, Maurice White and David Bowie.

After taking a seven-year hiatus, Maxwell took the stage wearing a dark black suit, setting tone just little softer with his falsetto voice. The love making ballads that captured our hearts throughout the years still moved the crowd.

Hits like “Pretty Wings’, “Ascension” and “Sumthin’ Sumthin” got the crowd involved while Maxwell simply smiled and sang along. The King and Queen of Hearts Tour was one of the best holiday concerts by far. Two artists reaching both men and women did an outstanding job giving the sold out crowd at Oracle arena their monies worth.