Gladys Knight and the SF Symphony

San Francisco, CA – It was a family affair, Gladys Knight and the Pips were one of the the best groups from an era that brought you that Motown sound. Knight along with her brother and cousins took America by storm with their soulful sound for decades.

Tonight, Knight joined the San Francisco Symphony along side her family members who sang background for an outstanding holiday performance. The sellout crowd rose to their feet on many occasions to give Knight a standing ovation throughout her set.

Donned in a red sparkling ensemble, Knight was full of energy just as she was back in the 1960’s and 70’s. For almost two hours she performed her greatest hits as well as do a few renditions of popular hit songs of the past and today.

One of her biggest hits, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” had many jumping to their feet to join along while her chart-topper “Neither One of Us” (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye) was honored with a standing ovation.

The Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer didn’t disappoint, the 72-year old did a few dance moves and twirls just as she did with the Pips. Knight repeatedly thanked the crowed saying, “Your the reason I’m where I am today and I continue to be inspired by you.”

Despite singing a medley of her own hits, Knight paid tribute to Marvin Gaye reminiscing about the good times at Motown. She sang Lena Horne’s “Stormy Weather” followed by Grammy-Award winner Adele’s “Hello”.

Knight took us back to one of her first hits with the Pips “Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me” as she reminded us, I have no pips here but we’ll make do”. She closed with “Midnight Train to Georgia” and everyone rose to their feet wanting more.

The SF Symphony did an amazing job with Knight and her band. Gail Deadrick conducted the symphony and also happens to be one of Knight’s best friends and tennis partner. The music was angelic and enjoyable throughout the set. The Empress of Soul was simply outstanding.