Oakland Street Academy Students Tour UC Berkeley

Oakland Emiliano Zapata Street Academy (OEZSA) students recently spent a day at UC Berkeley, where they were able to look towards their future as they spent the day walking in the shoes of current Cal students.

The student met up with former Street Academy student and Cal grad Elizabeth Guerra, currently the assistant director of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, at a question and answer panel before they began their campus tour.

Guerra accompanied the group, offering them words of encouragement and reminding them that not that long ago she was one of them: “I was just like you.”

The trip was met with an enthusiastic response by the students. Guerra answered their questions and gave them application tips.

Guerra spoke of the amount of hard work and dedication she had to commit in order to reach her goal. She said, “Nothing in life comes easy, (and) you have to put in the work.”

A current Cal student took the high school students on the campus tour, where they learned about the university’s history, campus life and funny rituals that students take part in like rolling down the “4.0 Hill” to get good grades.

During the tour, they took notes and asked questions from their assignment sheet, finding out about the classes offered and things that make Cal unique, such as the frequent peaceful protests at the Sather Gate entrance of campus.

They gathered around the campus’s most famous attraction, the Campanile, learning that this historical landmark was the third tallest clock tower in the world and had just celebrated its 100th birthday.

The Street Academy, located at 417 29th St. in Oakland, is now enrolling for winter term.

To sign up or for more information, contact the school directly at (510) 874-3630.