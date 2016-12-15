

Some may take issue with the title, but there is no denying that the person in the video by Zennie Abraham at Zennie62 on YouTube who disrupted Tuesday night’s Oakland City Council Meeting was an angry black woman, and in the wake of her actions, many have taken to social media to offer words of support for her.The woman was not identified by this blogger, and for the purpose of her personal safety she will not be. But she came forward just moments into the comments made by Oakland’s famed civil rights lawyer and mayoral candidate Dan Siegel. Mr. Siegel, and a group of supporters, stepped forward to express their displeasure with what they see as public money going to a new Raiders stadium.

As the video shows, the woman came up and immediately started a string of selected cuss words and racial epithets. When Oakland Council President Lynette Gibson McElhaney came down to console the woman, she shoved her, and accused her of being ‘part of the problem’. Councilmember McElhaney was joined by Councilmember Desley Brooks, who faired no better, as the woman reached out to strike her, but missed, calling Brooks names as well.

To filter out the bad words, here is what the woman was trying to say: that even though African American’s have gotten great jobs in the City of Oakland, nothing has changed for many blacks in Oakland. Then, she sits and watches as others, particularly white men, come in and push those out of their homes and make room for others who are not black, and have the money to live in them.

In response to what the woman said and did, this is what Councilmember McElhaney wrote on Facebook:

“That elder was in pain; deep emotional pain. I came off the dias to ensure that the security officers and OPD exercised great care for her.

“The system is not set up in a way that permits there to be healing for past racial wrongs. And progress is not permanent. Combatting injustice can be exhausting and at any given time, it can appear that those in office now are failing to provide relief especially when they are in the minority or need to compromise in order to get majority votes.

“The presence and power of the Black Panther Party I believe gave people the appearance that Oakland was a more just place than the rest of America when in fact, Oakland is just a part of America that for a period of time enjoyed a little more social mobility and economic participation than other cities but continues to suffer from the vestiges of Jim Crow economy, politic and laws. Whether people are complaining about the systematic disinvestment in public education that left urban communities with high demands and low resources OR the fact that white flight left communities without the economic base to hold onto jobs and retail OR that urban communities were allowed to be ground zero for illicit narcotics and then became ground zero for the ill-fated war on drugs that have decimated many communities and led to incarceration rates that far outpace any other nation – what we see in Oakland is a manifestation of America’s Jim-crow economics. We often think of these as failed policies when in fact, they are working as designed. And the system design is a myriad of complex economic systems and structures, overlayed with political systems that disempower elected officials while empowering bureaucracies-making progressive change slow to implement and even more difficult to make enduring.

“I understand full well why she is “sick of it.” We are all sick of it and feeling every bit of it now that Trump has purportedly been elected and with him a wave of Regressionists who want to totally dismantle all efforts to date that have sought to upend JimCrow.

“Those of us who value Freedom must be about the business of doing justice and standing up for the stated American values: Liberty and Justice for All. And, when we assume the seat of leadership we own the decisions that have come before and press forward as best we can we all that we have in front of us.

“I pray she gets some rest and that she will live to see things change for the better.”

