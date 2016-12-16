The Oakland Board of Education has chosen Dr. Devin Dillon, deputy superintendent for Academic Social Emotional Learning, to be the interim chief of the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD).

Meanwhile, the last meeting of the Post Salon Community Assembly unanimously agreed to create a multiracial –Black and Latino – community commission that is calling for the Oakland Board of Education to conduct a transparent search for a superintendent and involve community voices in the interview process for selecting the new chief.

“Preserving the diversity of Oakland and investing in Black and Brown children in Oakland is vitally important, and it is crucial to have a school district leadership that reflects those values,” said Joe Brooks, senior fellow at PolicyLink and a member of Brotherhood of Elders Network.

“The problems of disunity do not originate in the community but come from the failures of the school district, which pits people against each other by not being equitable. At this point, we don’t have the luxury of allowing disunity in the community – for the sake of all our children,” said Jorge Lerma of the Latino Education Network (LEN).

Peter Roos proposed the community commission at the December meeting of the Post Salon.

Dillon will take over as the district’s top administrator starting in February when Antwan Wilson starts his new job leading Wash., D.C. public schools. The school board hopes to select a new superintendent who will start work July 1, the beginning of the new school year.

Dillon has served as the district’s chief academic officer. Formerly, she was director of elementary schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District, where she was in charge of a network of 16 principals and schools. She also held a position as director of Common Core for the Western region of the United States, helping to lead the transition to Common Core for 154 schools.