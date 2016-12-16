The Oakland Board of Education has chosen Dr. Devin Dillon, deputy superintendent for Academic Social Emotional Learning, to be the interim chief of the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD).
Meanwhile, the last meeting of the Post Salon Community Assembly unanimously agreed to create a multiracial –Black and Latino – community commission that is calling for the Oakland Board of Education to conduct a transparent search for a superintendent and involve community voices in the interview process for selecting the new chief.
“Preserving the diversity of Oakland and investing in Black and Brown children in Oakland is vitally important, and it is crucial to have a school district leadership that reflects those values,” said Joe Brooks, senior fellow at PolicyLink and a member of Brotherhood of Elders Network.
“The problems of disunity do not originate in the community but come from the failures of the school district, which pits people against each other by not being equitable. At this point, we don’t have the luxury of allowing disunity in the community – for the sake of all our children,” said Jorge Lerma of the Latino Education Network (LEN).
Peter Roos proposed the community commission at the December meeting of the Post Salon.
Dillon will take over as the district’s top administrator starting in February when Antwan Wilson starts his new job leading Wash., D.C. public schools. The school board hopes to select a new superintendent who will start work July 1, the beginning of the new school year.
Dillon has served as the district’s chief academic officer. Formerly, she was director of elementary schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District, where she was in charge of a network of 16 principals and schools. She also held a position as director of Common Core for the Western region of the United States, helping to lead the transition to Common Core for 154 schools.
How my marriage was brought back to life by Professor Rojo Spiritual Magical Spell
I am Kathrine Haley, i just want to share my testimony with the world on how Professor Rojo the powerful spiritualist brought back my husband back to me. Please read my good news carefully and i am sure it will affect your life positively on how my husband returned back home!
I had been living in great bondage for the past 4 years suffering in the hands of a cheating husband. We were living happily until he meant his old time girl friend and he started dating her again outside our marriage and before i knew it he stopped caring for his own family, to the extent that he was planning to marry her and divorce me. I cried and reported him to his family members but he never listened to anyone and to cut the story short, i came in search for a real spell caster who could destroy their relationship and make him come back to me and our 2 kids again; on my search i saw people sharing testimony on how their marriage was restored by Professor Rojo and, then i pick his email and told him the problem that i was going through, and he agreed to help me and told me never to worry. After he had finished casting the spell, on the second day, they both had a quarrel and he beat up his girlfriend, break up with her and he returned back home begging me to forgive him that his eyes are clear now that he will never do anything that will hurt his family again and promise to be a caring father and never to cheat on me again. I am so glad that i did not lose him to the girl and all appreciation goes to Professor Rojo for his great work. You are a Great spell caster and to you all that are faced with this similar problem in your matrimonial home, please contact him now on rojospiritualtemple@gmail.com