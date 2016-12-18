CES 2017 Has Huntkey Cube Power Strip In Las Vegas Tech



CES 2017 Las Vegas is approaching, fast!

Huntkey, a global power solution’s provider, will attend CES 2017, the International Consumer Electronics Show (International CES), the world’s largest electronics sourcing fair, from January 5 – 7, 2017. It is the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies and where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.Huntkey will introduce its latest cube power strip at the fair. It is equipped with three AC sockets in three different sides and three USB ports that share 3.1AMP’s power. The cubes can be spliced together like building blocks. With its considerate design and travel-friendly size, we predict that it will become another star product!

Huntkey’s new monitor, the D2461WHU, will also be introduced at the exhibition. The ultraslim display is only 7.7mm, the narrow bezel is only 8.5mm, and its 1920×1080 high-definition resolution can provide users with the best viewing experience. What’s more, it is the world’s first monitor with USB ports. This means that users can charge two mobile devices while using the monitor without a charger.

Come to booth number: 36170, Location: South Hall 4, Las Vegas Convention Center

CES 2017 runs from January 4th to January 8th at the Las Vegas Convention Center and surrounding venues, featuring the Venetian, Sands Expo, and Mandalay Bay Hotel.

