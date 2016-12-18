White Supremacist to Speak at UC Berkeley

Berkeley College Republicans have invited a white supremacist editor of the right-wing website Breitbart News to speak Feb. 1 at the UC Berkeley campus.

Journalist and Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos is scheduled to speak on campus as part of part of an 19-stop tour at U.S. colleges, including Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, UC Davis and UCLA.

Yiannopoulos is one of the leading voices of the “alt-right” movement, an offshoot of conservatism that mixes populism and white nationalism with aggressive online activism, according to the Tribune News in San Luis Obispo.

Former Breitbart exec Steve Bannon has been picked to serve as a White House adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.

According to Celine Bookin, a member of Berkeley College Republicans, Yiannopoulos is popular among Young Republicans because of his unfiltered way of speaking and disregard of political correctness,

“That’s something conservatives respond well to, including myself, getting things said that need to be said. We don’t like dancing around the issues,” said Bookin, quoted in the Daily Californian.

UC Berkeley Campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof wrote in an email that the “campus administration wishes to make clear that an invitation of this sort in no way suggests our endorsement of a particular point of view.”

“While we realize that the presence of certain speakers is likely to upset some members of our campus community,” he wrote, “University policy, principles of intellectual and academic freedom, and the U.S. Constitution require that students and faculty members retain the right to invite individuals onto campus to participate,” Mogulof said in an email.

At his first stop Dec. 1 at West Virginia University, Yiannopoulos stirred controversy for his use of a homophobic slur targeted at a faculty member. He was banned from Depaul University in Chicago following a speech he gave in May, which the university said contained “inflammatory language” and created a “hostile environment.”

While at Breitbart, Yiannopoulos was responsible for articles such as headlines as “The Solution to Online ‘Harassment’ is Simple: Women Should Log Off” and “Birth Control Makes Woman Unattractive and Crazy.”

He has denied that he is a white supremacist but he has said that Muslims are prone to violence, radicalism and gang rape and has called for efforts to block Muslim immigration into the United States.

“Everywhere in America, you can see the signs that an alien culture, dedicated to the destruction of the West, is making its presence felt,” he said in speech at UC Irvine in October, according to Breitbart News .

He created a “Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant” scholarship that is open exclusively to white men, though the website is not yet taking applications.

The Queer Student Union at Cal Poly said that it would do everything it can to prevent his ideas from being “normalized or socially accepted.” He is scheduled to speak in San Luis Obispo on Jan. 31.

“Milo’s attacks on Muslims, Latinos, communities and other ethnicities and religions deemed nonwhite and ‘other’ by Milo put him on to the spectrum of white supremacy — whether he identifies as one or not,” said Mick Bruckner, a Cal Poly Queer Student Union member. “His claims are predicated on the false idea that the United States was ever by default white. His fears are literally rooted in the maintenance of keeping white folks in power throughout our country.”

The group challenged the Cal Poly College Republicans , who said they invited Yiannopoulos because they appreciate his fight against political correctness.

“The Cal Poly College Republicans are bringing him to campus not solely because they believe in his right to speak, the phrase that the club will always jump to, but primarily because they actually believe the ideas Milo stands for,” the Queer Student Union said its statement.