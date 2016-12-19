Electoral College Makes Donald Trump Officially President Of The United States





Donald Trump is officially President of the United States, says the Electoral College.

When Donald Trump won the November 8th Presidential Election, the first reaction was collective shock by everyone, and even Trump’s election staff and supporters. Then, as Hillary Clinton’s post election count vote started to sail past his own, there was a feeling that Donald Trump did not have a mandate.

Then came news that the majority of votes that put Clinton ahead were from California. And the LA Times reported that she beat Trump in California by 4,269,978 votes – but then, even without California, Clinton leads Trump by 1.9 million votes nationally. Thus, Hillary Clinton was officially robbed of being POTUS, in the eyes of many.

At the same time, some of the wacky and occasionally racist and sexist behavior he showed on the campaign trail, and that got him elected, popped out from time to time and enough for a group called Hamilton Electors to be formed.

This was a group of people, members of the electoral college, who started a website and a little movement that said for Republican electors not to vote for Donald Trump. The idea was that the U.S. Constitution provided the Electoral College as a kind of safe button against electing wackos. That on this December 19th, the Electoral College to stop Donald Trump from being a wacko-in-chief and a walking conflict-of-interest.

Well, that didn’t happen.

While we will not know the official results of the Electoral College vote today until January 6th, the unofficial official tally is that Trump reached 270 votes. As of 5:28 EST, he passed that: Donald Trump 304 Hillary Clinton, 166 Other 6

Donald Trump is President Of The United States.

Digest that we just elected a real estate business man and reality TV star as POTUS. It’s not a bad thing when you consider that it’s the act of a true democracy. Of course, not confirming him would have been an act of a true democracy as well. But that also would have been very upsetting for the nation as a whole. It would have led us in a unprecedented direction.

Stay tuned.