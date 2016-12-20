Bob Schwartz, 91, Brings the Sound of “Comeback Jazz” to Local Senior Centers

“When jazz comes back, it brings your memories along,” says Robert “Bob” Schwartz, a 91-year-old tenor sax, clarinet musician and leader of a local sextet.

He created his band, The Therapists, to bring joyful sounds to seniors living in nursing homes, retirement communities, day centers and senior centers, and serves seniors throughout the East Bay.



Music is not new to Mr. Schwartz, a tenor sax and clarinet jazz musician. In 1943, he had a 15-piece band while attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology but gave it up when he went into the Navy.

Fast forward about six decades, he renewed his passion for playing jazz when pianist Elias Negash moved in next door to his home in Oakland. They began playing together every Saturday, and other musicians eventually joined.

Soon, The Therapists was formed and started sharing their music for free with local seniors and retirement homes.

The Therapists newest CD, “Comeback Jazz with Dance” is typical of the music they play. The band recorded at Fantasy Studios and has found that the music is therapeutic not only for their audiences but for them as well.

Their repertoire includes, “It Don’t Mean A Thing if It Ain’t Got That Swing,” or “What a Wonderful World.” Jazz brings back memories of past pleasures and experiences and even inspires some seniors to get up to dance and sing.

“When we start playing the music, it reminds people of the words,” said Schwartz, chatting with old friends at a recent Post Salon afternoon at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle on 14th and Franklin.

Standing under a beautiful, vintage jazz photograph loaned to him by Geoffrey Pete for the album cover, Mr. Schwartz talked about the inspiring results of playing for seniors.

“Good for the memory. Good for the words,” he said talking about The Therapists influence with seniors.

The Schwartz Foundation, which supports the work of Therapists, was founded in 1978 by Schwartz to encourage peer tutoring to help create good community spirit, expanded to include music and music education.

“When we play the memories come back with positive attitudes. We hope this CD (their newest) brings back your fondest memories,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz was recently honored by the Oakland City Council for the work of the Oakland Company he founded, Key Source International (KSI), which received receiving an Association for Healthcare Environment Innovation Award.