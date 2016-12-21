Adam Saleh YouTube Star Kicked Off Delta Airlines For Speaking Arabic





Adam Saleh, a YouTube Star with a channel bearing his name and over 1.6 million subscribers, was kicked off a Delta Airlines flight and only for speaking arabic. What was worse, is the same Delta Airlines that allowed a white guy to refer to women on a flight out of Atlanta to Allentown as the “b-word”, removed a set of passengers just for speaking in their mother tongue, which happens to be arabic.



YouTube Star Adam Saleh made a video-blog just as he was getting off the plane (video above by Zennie Abraham on his Zennie62 YouTube channel). You can see some of the people in the background waving for him to get off the aircraft – all white. Delta Airlines, in a statement, reported that 20 people spoke up, saying they were not comfortable with Adam Saleh speaking arabic.

The Delta Statement:

“Maintaining a safe, comfortable and orderly onboard environment is paramount for every flight and requires the cooperation of all of our customers in conjunction with adherence to directions from our crew members. This is a Delta policy and is required by U.S. regulations as well as others governing aviation worldwide.

“Two customers were removed from Delta flight 1 departing London-Heathrow today after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort.

“We have spoken with the customers who were removed; they were rebooked on another flight. Plans are in place to immediately speak with our crew and other passengers when the flight lands this afternoon. We will provide an update once we have more information.”

Completely wild development on Delta Airlines, which seems to have racked up a recent history of complaints by people of color for a combination of events that add up to allegations of racism.

Rapper Azealia Banks had choice words for the airline after being struck by a French passenger. The real story, not reported by publications like TMZ, was that she was being bullied by a passenger, who, inexplicably, would not let her get off the plane. Delta did not defend her as a woman being assaulted by a man.

In another example, a Delta Airlines Flight Attendant rejected an offer for help by a doctor because the worker did not believe the black woman was a medical specialist.

In another instance, Darlene Hider, a Muslim woman traveling with her family on Delta, was dealing with a sick child when a white women complained about them to an attendant. Rather than moving the white woman, Delta moved the Muslim family.

Delta is fast becoming the airline associated with modern racism. It had better make changes, and fast, before it looses passengers due to this developing reputation.

On the matter of fear of Muslims by some, the actions that seem to be causing this around the World, this blogger believes, speculatively just may be financed by right-wing interests. The end result? To put them in power.

Stay tuned.