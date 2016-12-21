Environmentalists Sponsor Trump Resistance Roadshow

Earth2Trump, a cross-country roadshow heading to Washington, D.C., and building a network of resistance to incoming President Trump, is coming to Oakland on Jan. 2.

The tour is organized by the Center for Biological Diversity in coordination with 350 Bay Area, Sierra Club, Global Exchange, Food and Water Watch, Rainforest Action Network, Bay Area Labor Committee for Peace and Justice, and many more local groups.

Beginning in Oakland and Seattle on Jan. 2, a pair of Earth2Trump Roadshows will tour the country bringing speakers, musicians, outrage, fun and hope to 16 cities as they progress toward the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

The shows will feature national and local speakers, musicians, and an opportunity to join a growing movement of resistance to all forms of oppression and all attacks on the environment.

The Earth2Trump roadshow of resistance will take place Jan. 2, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave. in Oakland.

The Oakland event will include music performances by Namorados Da Lua and Casey Neill.

“When we all speak together with a single voice of resistance, our power grows – and so do our chances of defeating the Trump administration,” said Blake Kopcho, an organizer with the Center. “People in Oakland will have a crucial role to play in building this movement and we’re excited to get there.”

The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.1 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.