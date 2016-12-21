Village Project Presents 11th Annual San Francisco Kwanzaa Celebration

By Wade Woods

Kwanzaa is an African American holiday created By Dr. Maulana Karenga at the Black Youth Conference in Los Angles in 1966.

This year’s celebration will take place in seven different neighborhoods. Each celebration will feature cultural programs designed to entertain and engage the entire family. The pouring of libations and the honoring of ancestors will start each program.The schedule of events is as follows:

UMOJA (Unity) Monday, Dec. 26, noon – Museum of African Diaspora, 7 p.m., African American Art and Culture Complex, 762 Fulton St.

KUJICHAGULIA (self-determination) Tuesday, Dec. 27, noon- City Hall, Rotunda; 2 p.m. Hamilton Recreation Center, 1900 Geary Blvd.; 6 p.m. Bay View YMCA, 1601 Lane.

UJIMA (Collective work and responsibility) Wednesday, Dec 28 1 p.m. Western Addition Senior Center 1390 Turk Street. 4:30 p.m. OMI Family Resource Center. 446 Randolph St.

UJAMMA (cooperative economics) Thursday, Dec. 29, Western Addition Senior Center 1390 Turk St. OMI Family Resource Center, 446 Randolph St.

NIA (purpose) Friday, Dec.30, 1 p.m. Boys and Girls Club, 380 Fulton St.; 4 p.m. Glide Memorial Church, 330 Ellis St.

KUUMBA (Creativity) Saturday, Dec. 1 p.m., Success S.F. Jazz Heritage Center, 1330 Fillmore Center; 4 p.m. Bay View Opera House 4705- 3rd St.

The closing celebration will be Sun. Jan 1 at St. Cyprian Episcopal Street at Lyon and Turk streets, featuring last feast and the lighting of the candles.

For more information, call Adrian Williams at (415) 424-2980.