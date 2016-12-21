Zennie62 Approved As CES 2017 Las Vegas Blogger – Vlogger 8th Straight Year





Well, Zennie62, or Zennie Abraham, was approved as CES blogger – vlogger some time ago, but it’s worth repeating. After all, in 2014, Gorkana, the tech marketing firm, wrote that Zennie62blog.com, also known as Zennie62 blog, was one of the most widely read blogs at CES that year.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LT73xZXQEa0

And that’s for good reason: Zennie62blog.com focuses on both aggregating existing CES content, and distributing new CES content, and using a network that starts with the Zennie62 on YouTube Channel, and a system of networked blogger and WordPress blogs, and social media platforms all owned and ran by Zennie Abraham.







Also, the constant objective of Zennie Abraham at CES is to make more YouTube vlog content before and during CES Las Vegas, than any other single person or media outlet. In 2015 that resulted in 170 vlogs, and in 2016 it was 140 vlogs. For 2017, the objective is less to break those numbers than to match them.

But Zennie62 at CES Las Vegas is about far more than vlog numbers, it’s about interviewing emerging entrepreneurs, tech representatives of firms like Panasonic and Sony, helping PR specialists like my friend Karen Thomas, and giving you a look at Digital Hollywood, as well as the latest in content platform tech involving sites like YouTube.







With all of that, what will CES 2017 have to offer? First, more people than ever. 2016 saw CES Las Vegas draw over 177,000 people, a record – will 2017 top that? Second, one development that was striking was the emergence of a number of applications employing wireless hand gesture technology.

That was obvious at CES Unveiled 2016. What “ wireless hand gesture technology” is, is a device that consists of a glove, wires, an adapted wifi router, and wireless devices, you can turn off the lights in your home with the swipe of your hand. Third, more ultra-high-definition television offerings, and announcements. And finally, for this post, more VR – virtual reality products, applications, and content – than ever. My prediction is someone will overdose on VR and be hauled off in a ambulance. I’m not kidding!

Stay tuned.