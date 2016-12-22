McClymonds Warriors Capture Historic Statewide Victory for Oakland

For the first time in history, an Oakland Athletic League team won a state football championship, as McClymonds High Schools Warriors last Saturday won the 5-A high school football CIF State Championship game against La Jolla Country Day in La Jolla, California.

With the leadership of coach Michael Peters won a 20-17 victory.

Mack’s victory caps a 13 and 1 season. Team Captain Emoreea Fountain and team members dedicated the season to Fountain’s mother who passed away earlier in the year.

“We made history,’’ McClymonds’ senior Devin White said in an interview with the East Bay Times. “We wanted to stop their passer. We thought if we do that, we’ll have a game.’’

“This means a lot to the school, it means a lot to these kids and it means a lot to the entire West Oakland community,’’ Peters told the East Bay Times. “Look at all the smiles on the faces of the people who drove here to watch this game. People are really going to be proud of us when we get home.’’