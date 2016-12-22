New Food Recovery Pilot Program for Seniors in East Bay

A new food recovery pilot program on Tuesday began delivering fresh food to seniors living at the Helios Corner, an 80-unit affordable housing community for low-income seniors and seniors with special needs.This food recovery program collects excess food from restaurants, events, and grocery stores for distribution to food banks, food pantries, and soup kitchens, and brings them to seniors who would not otherwise have access to fresh food.

It is a volunteer-based project that prioritizes sourcing nutritious food items, especially fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins and milk.

This pilot program was designed and launched by Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan in collaboration with ALL IN Alameda County — an anti-poverty initiative led by Supervisor Chan — the Alameda County Community Food Bank (ACCFB), the Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD), Satellite Affordable Housing Associates (SAHA), Daily Bread, the Berkeley Food Pantry, and community members.

The team is working on three food recovery projects, one in Berkeley, one in South Hayward/Union City, and one in Oakland.

“Food recovery programs can reduce food waste in the Bay Area while addressing food insecurity in low-income senior communities,” said Supervisor Chan. “Many low-income Alameda County senior residents rely on SSI which provides a monthly income of about $814. In addition, California law prevents SSI recipients from having food stamps, which leaves too many with the choice of having buy food or other basic necessities due to rising food costs.”

The idea for the local food recovery program came from Judy Jackson, a senior living in poverty, who had been inspired by a workshop at ALL IN Alameda County’s Social Innovation Fair in February 2016.

In an effort to provide herself and her fellow SAHA residents with affordable food, Jackson enlisted the support of ALL IN, SAHA, the Alameda County Public Health Department, and local food organizations to bring the food recovery pilot program to fruition.

“Our hope is for this pilot project to become a model for how local government, non-profits, and the community can work together in solving hunger at the local level,” said Hang Mosier, Community Engagement Manager, SAHA. “All people – not just those who can afford it – deserve access to fresh, healthy food.”