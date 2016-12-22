As Smartphone Use Increases, So Does Lack of Sleep

By Scott Maier , UCSF News Center

Smartphone use directly correlates with sleep, with greater use demonstrating a significant association with shorter sleep duration and worse sleep efficiency, according to researchers at UC San Francisco.

“Our study found that, not surprisingly, people spend a lot of time interacting with their phones,” said senior author Gregory Marcus , MD, MAS, a UCSF Health cardiologist and director of clinical research in the UCSF Division of Cardiology. “This was the first study to examine such use in a broad population, directly measuring screen time rather than relying on self-reported use. And, those with more screen time use had poorer sleep.”

About 64 percent of American adults owned a smartphone in 2015, and an estimated 68 percent of owners store their phone on a bedside table while sleeping. Screen time differs across age and race but is similar across socioeconomic groups.

Poor sleep – either quantity or quality – has been shown as a risk factor for obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, depression and overall mortality. Light in the blue spectrum, such as that produced by a smartphone, can suppress production of melatonin, leading to decreased drowsiness, difficulty initiating sleep and non-restorative sleep, the authors said.

In their PLOS ONE study, Marcus and his colleagues used a volunteer sample of 653 people (average age 42) from the more than 23,000 individuals enrolled worldwide in the UCSF Health eHeart Study as of Sept. 1, 2015.

In selected 30-day windows, total screen time exposure averaged 38.4 hours at an average 3.7 minutes per hour. After taking other factors into account, those who were younger and self reported as Black, Hispanic or “Other” race/ethnicity had longer average screen time.

“Increased screen time in the hour of and after bedtime, but not the hour before, was associated with greater sleep onset latency,” said lead author Matthew Christensen, UCSF research fellow. “This agrees with the notion that screen use just before attempting to fall asleep may be particularly problematic.”