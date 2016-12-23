Ivanka Trump Harrassed On Jet Blue Flight By Daniel Goldstein, Matthew Lasner





Ivanka Trump harassed in shameful display on Jet Blue!



Ivanka Trump, daugher of President-Elect Donald Trump, boarded a Jet Blue flight bound from New York’s JFK Airport to San Francisco International on December 22nd. Mr. Trump took the common commercial flight with her husband, children, and several Secret Service officers – and others including an irate couple bent on harassing her.

The couple, Daniel Goldstein and Matthew Lasner, had planned to verbally attack Ms. Trump because they disagree with what they think she stands for politically, and to a degree that is disturbing.

The assumptive view Daniel Goldstein and Matthew Lasner held about Ivanka Trump caused Goldstein to board the flight and get as close as he could to the already seated daughter of the next POTUS, and say “Oh my God. This is a nightmare! Your father is ruining this country… Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

If Goldstein and Lasner did any homework, they’d have known that Ivanka Trump is a declared independent who was written by the media as ‘talking like a Democrat’ at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

