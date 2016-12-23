LG’s LG ProBeam Laser Projector At CES 2017 Las Vegas





LG is back at CES 2017 Las Vegas!

At CES 2017 next month, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil a new laser projector, the “LG ProBeam,” designed to deliver the ideal home cinema viewing experience. The LG ProBeam will go beyond the demands of consumers who not only seek high performance but also the versatility to enjoy movies and TV programs anytime, anywhere.

LG Electronics will unveil its first compact laser projector, the LG ProBeam (HF08JA) at CES 2017. The LG ProBeam has a slim, sleek design, which makes it more portable, thanks to its innovative I-shaped laser engine. At 4.6 pounds, it is the industry’s lightest Full HD laser projector in the brightness range of 2,000 lumens.

The LG ProBeam (model HF80JA) is ideal for the home cinema experience, because it is equipped with an advanced laser engine that produces up to 2,000 lumens of brightness, enabling viewers to enjoy video content even in a bright room.

The LG ProBeam has a slim, sleek design, which makes it more portable, thanks to its innovative I-shaped laser engine. Employing a compact standing-type design, the 4.6-pound LG ProBeam is the industry's lightest Full HD laser projector in the brightness range of 2,000 lumens. In addition, the LG ProBeam's classic look allows it to blend in with any interior décor.

