Merry Christmas Eve Eve Happy Festivus – What’s That?



Christmas Eve Eve celebrations abound!

In just a few hours on the West Cost, Christmas Eve Eve will give way to Christmas Eve itself, and then to Christmas. But just how do people celebrate Christmas Eve Eve? Well, from this blogger’s research, though cursory, it seems Christmas Eve Eve wasn’t really celebrated with anything approaching an official nature until Festivus was created as an unofficial holiday in 1997. On a TV show. Seinfeld.

That’s right! The now famous (and then famous) television show Seinfeld, and an episode called “The Strike”, gave birth to Festivus.

Do you remember where you were on December 18th 1997? That was 19 years ago. It was the day that Seinfeld Season 9’s episode “The Strike” aired. Festivus was presented in an exchange between Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). Frank was lamenting the commercialism of Christmas, and remembering the time he was going to buy a Christmas gift for his son, George, but got into a fight with a man who wanted to buy the same doll:

Frank Costanza: Many Christmases ago, I went to buy a doll for my son. reached for the last one they had, but so did another man. As I rained blows upon him, I realized there had to be another way.

Cosmo Kramer: What happened to the doll?

Frank Costanza: It was destroyed. But out of that a new holiday was born… a Festivus for the rest of us!

Cosmo Kramer: That must have been some kind of doll.

Frank Costanza: She was.

Later in the episode, Kramer used Festivus as a reason to ask for a day off from his bagel

job and in honor of Costanza’s loss. Of course, the manager of the bagel shop objected, and

so Kramer went on a protest strike, wearing a sign that read “Festivus, yea! Bagels, no!”

And that was how Festivus, commonly celebrated on December 23rd, but can be observed on

any day in December, was born. A celebration is generally marked by what Stiller called “An airing of grievances,” which is pretty much what you night think. Its also marked by a display of “feats of strength”, but others asked to participate can opt out of that part of the fun.

Merry Christmas Eve Eve and Happy Festivus!