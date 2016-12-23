Oakland Ties Hopes of Keeping Raiders to Lott Stadium Proposal

While the Oakland Raiders have clinched their first playoff berth since 2002 and fans beam with Silver and Black pride, the team’s permanent location still has not been decided.

Owner Mark Davis continues to stress his desire to stay in Oakland, but he has continued to push forward with a plan to build a stadium in Las Vegas. In recent weeks, city and county officials cheered Ronnie Lott’s stadium proposal, but the NFL says the city still lacks a real plan.

Las Vegas’ stadium proposal includes $750 million in public money, but reports of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson wanting a stake in the franchise have complicated negotiations. Experts now say wages in Las Vegas cannot support the Oakland Raiders stadium or create a basis for continuous game attendance.

Lott’s proposal offers to pay $400 million towards the $700 million stadium and to cover any financial shortfalls of the overall $1.3 billion project. However, it does not include public funds – which has not been fine with Davis.

In a statement to the East Bay Times, a spokesperson for the Lott Group said, “…Our term sheet put forward by the Lott and Fortress groups provides the first clear path for serious consideration both by the Raiders and the NFL to keep the team in Oakland.”

Unlike a previous plan, both city and county officials believe Lott’s plan is viable and that Lott’s rapport with the Bay Area, NFL, and the Raiders – whom he played two seasons with – will help move the proposal forward.

However, the reality is that Lott’s proposal serves merely as a framework for discussion, and city and county officials must do some serious negotiation if the team is really going to stay in Oakland.