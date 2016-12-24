Carrie Fisher After Heart Attack Is In Stable Condition



On Friday, Carrie Fisher, most famous for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, had what had been called a massive heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Christmas Eve Eve. (Zennie Abraham’s vlog report at Zennie62 on YouTube and Zennie62Blog.com)

According to TMZ, Ms. Fisher had the heart attack just 15 minutes before landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The United Airlines flight attendants administered CPR and an EMT who was a passenger on the airplane came forward to first class to administer what publications described as “life-saving” actions.

A United Airlines statement reported ““Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive.”

Fisher was transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. First reports were that she was in critical condition.

As of late afternoon Friday, PST, Carrie Fisher’s Brother Todd said that she was in intensive care and in stable condition. The brother of Ms. Fisher added that they only know what the doctors tell them at that point in time. In other words, he had not been able to speak with her directly at that time.

As to what happened on the flight, Carrie Fisher was reported to have been “in distress” and having trouble breathing.

On Twitter, YouTube Star Anna Akana tweeted “Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK.”

“So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped.”

And her seat-mate Brad Gage tweeted “I’m in complete shock. ‪@AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs.”

According to The Guardian UK, Ms. Fisher was returning to Los Angeles after being in Britain to film the third season of the British television comedy Catastrophe.

Stay tuned.