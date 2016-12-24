NORAD Santa Tracker Now Over Mid West USA – What Is The NORAD Santa Tracker?





The NORAD Santa Tracker for Christmas Eve Santa Tracking has changed a lot since this blogger first started blogging about it in 2009 (See Zennie62.com and Zennie62 on YouTube for the Santa Tracker vlogs.) Basically, it’s improved with the available technology and from a basic static web image with a moving photo of Santa to a more animated version of Santa Claus and his reindeer in orbit around the planet.

What’s most interesting is that the NORAD Santa Tracker does not tell where Santa’s going, but where he is or just visited to drop gifts. It also has a gift counter.

The gift counter is the best part of the presentation. It counts one gift for every person on earth. Right now, it’s over 5.7 billion gifts delivered.

Why does NORAD track Santa? Good question! The website explains it this way:

The NORAD Santa Tracker tradition began in 1955 after a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement for children to call Santa misprinted the telephone number. Instead of reaching Santa Claus, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief’s operations “hotline.” The Director of Operations at the time, one Colonel Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa Claus making his way south from the North Pole. Kids who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born.

Over the years, the NORAD Santa Tracker evolved to have more firms involved in its operation, most notably Google.

But, for whatever reason, Google stopped its association with NORAD and said that the pair went on their separate ways in 2012, and NORAD started working with Microsoft Bing.

And starting before that, in 2011, NORAD made a really cool app for Santa Tracking. You can see Santa on your smartphone! Visit

http://www.noradsanta.org/en.

Merry Christmas!