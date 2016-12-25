Derek Carr Breaks Leg Oakland Raiders QB Out For Year



Derek Carr’s magical 2016 Oakland Raiders QB season came to a sad end Christmas Eve, and on a routine pass play ran on 2nd down and 22 yards to go in the 4th Quarter with 10:55 left in the contest. The Raiders were comfortably ahead 33 to 14 against the Indianapolis Colts, and playing with all of the fire you’d expect from an 11-win playoff-bound team playing at home in Oakland on Christmas Eve. (Vlog at Zennie62 on YouTube by Zennie Abraham.)

Then, it happened. It was one of those scenarios you know can occur, but really don’t expect it to. It was the kind of play fans fear will happen, know can happen, but think will never happen.

Lined up in a three-wide-receiver, slot to tight end’s side spread formation, Derek Carr took the shotgun snap, then made four quick dropback steps, indicating the play was to go to a receiver running either a deep or mid-range pattern.

The Colts were lined up in a 3 down lineman, 2 linebacker, 6 defensive back defense, (a “3-2-6”) with Trent Cole, the right outside linebacker over the tight end in an “up to rush” position – and at the snap of the ball, he did just that. Cole speed edge rushed Raiders Pro Bowl Left Tackle Donald Penn, dipped his left shoulder into him, then tried to lean in and get Carr for a sack by grabbing his feet – only he missed. Carr stepped up, but the onrushing Colts linemen had were too far into the pass pocket to allow him to effectively step up. He was trapped. Cole, determined to get Carr, quickly went for his lower legs, grabbed them, and then tried to pull the quarterback down. He did, and in such a way that Carr’s left leg managed to catch against Cole’s body as it hit the ground. Carr, in obvious pain, waved for help – then it became clear he needed assistance to get off the field.

The eventual report: a broken fibula – defined as the calf bone at the lower part of the leg. That was the area Trent Cole grabbed hold of in trying to take Carr down for a sack. Carr is out for the rest of what has been an incredible year.

How good? Well, just consider that Carr himself was just 67 yards away from the first 4,000 passing yard seaon of his career. And with over 10 minutes left in the game, and the Raiders Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave calling passes, Carr would have most certainly done that on Christmas Eve. He was at the 28 touchdown mark, and while Derek may not have surpassed 30 TDs in the regular season, there was the playoffs coming, where the mark was within striking distance.

And with the TD chase, Carr had already hit another milestone – his best efficiency rating of his time as an NFL QB: 96.7 In total, all of these numbers, and more, were a testament to his high level of play in a well-conceived offensive system. Musgrave is to be commended for creating a system that’s part Bill Walsh, part Chip Kelly, part Alex Gibb, and part Al Davis in its design and execution. (In fact, last year Musgrave even toyed with elements from the 2015 Cal Offense under Sonny Dykes and Tony Franklin.)

Now it’s all for naught. The Raiders capable and seemingly perennial backup quarterback Matt McGloin came in for Carr, but you could feel the life draining out of the shocked crowd at The Oakland Coliseum. Derek Carr, The Man, was down. The Raiders won 33 to 25, and got a scare from a suddenly hot Colts team before all was done. But Carr was out. Now, the question is, can the Raiders win without him?

Well, this blogger thinks it’s more a question of what Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio, OC Musgrave, and the coaching staff do with McGloin. Indeed, because there’s no ‘book’ on what this staff will do with Matt in a regular season contest, the Raiders are arguably just as dangerous. That’s not to imply that the Raiders will install some unusual variation of the Wing-T, but subtle changes in such considerations as formations, receiver splits, and quarterback movement can drive a defense nuts if it doesn’t know what to get ready for. And that’s the position the Raiders opponents are in right now.

Don’t count the Raiders out. After all, they have 12 wins now.

Stay tuned.