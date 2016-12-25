George Michael 80s Pop Star From WHAM Dies Of Unreported Causes At 53





George Michael, best known for being the head of the 80s singing group called WHAM!, died today at his home but the reasons for his passing were not provided. He was just 53 years old.

While his website did not have a message posted at this time, a statement was released to the media. This is how it read: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother, and friend George Michael passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

For this blogger, George Michael was one of the staples of 80s life, with his song “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”. WHAM set the tone for a new kind of european club sound that swept America. Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, as his real name goes, had a talent for mixing a soulful sound with disco pop and creating a new something special. All of his songs had a unique soulful quality about them. His style became a signature for his music – a kind of arrival note. This was particularly true for “I’m Never Going To Dance Again” / Careless Whisper.

George Michael joins Prince, and a list of talented people who passed on way too early in their lives and this year.

Rest in Peace.

