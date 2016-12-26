Dallas 42 Detroit 21 MNF – Dallas Cowboys Offense Keys Win





Dallas 42 Detroit 21 MNF. As The Dallas Cowboys Offense gets the win over the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to pray the Washington Redskins and New York Giants negotiate a crazy outcome.

Yes, The Dallas Cowboys beat The Detroit Lions 42 to 21 at Cowboys / AT&T Stadium on Monday Night Football. (Watch Zennie Abraham’s vlog recap at Zennie62 on YouTube here) The Cowboys, fattened from Christmas dinners, were supposed to lay down to the hungry, playoff-starved visitors from The Motor City. Instead, it was Dallas that played like it was the team who never won anything before.

The Dallas Offense did the damage to the Lions, and the rookies led the way. Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott (2016 NFL Draft 4th Round Pick from Mississippi State) was 15 of 20 for 212 yards and 3 TDs. Ezekiel Elliott (2016 NFL Draft 1st Round Pick from Ohio State) added 12 rushes for 80 yards. Dez Bryant was 4 catches for 70 yards, and even threw a touchdown on a cool double reverse pass play.

For the Detroit Lions, offensive inefficiency and poor coaching was the terms of the day. Where the Cowboys’ Precott missed on just five of his throws, Lions Quarterback Matt Stafford failed to connect on 20 of his passes. And that vaunted special press three-man front that Monday Night Football Announcer and former Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach John Gruden liked so much? That could have been easily beaten if the Lions elected to throw to their backs in the flats (or have them up to the line-of-scrimage for a quick pass) rather than leave one or two of them in to block, and force the issue to the wide receivers down field.

In short, the Dallas Cowboys outcoached the Detroit Lions in the second half of the game. The Detroit coaches didn’t have an answer for the Dallas coaches adjustments – prior to that, the Lions were getting the best of The Cowboys in the first half.

Now, the Lions loss give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers new hope of getting into the NFL playoffs. First, the Bucs have to beat the Carolina Panthers. Second, the New York Giants have to tie The Washington Redskins. And 49ers beat Seahawks. Titans beat Texans. Colts beat Jaguars. Lions beat Packers.

And Donald Trump has to completely backtrack on Obamacare.

Well, that has nothing to do with it, but you get the idea.

Stay tuned.