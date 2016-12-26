George Michael Update Singer Died Of Heart Failure – 20 Essential Songs





Earlier it was reported at Zennie62 on YouTube and Zennie62blog.com and The Oakland Post in this space that George Michael, head of the 80s singing group called WHAM!, died on Christmas Day at his home but the reasons for his passing were not provided at the time. George Michael was just 53 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother, and friend George Michael passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.” That was the statement, but now comes word that Mr. Michael died of heart failure.

Tributes to George Michael have come pouring in. Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to report that “”As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio. Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing. I will forever regret not letting him know. Thank you, George, for giving the world your gifts.”

George Michael’s songs came to define the 80s. His romantic “Careless Whsipers” was the song that, when it was played at The Dry Gulch Nightclub on the campus of The University of Texas At Arlington, where I attended as an undergraduate before going to UC Berkeley for graduate school, when that song was played, the lights were turned down, and you asked a woman you were serious about meeting to dance. If you were already out on the floor with her, staying out there when “Careless Whsipers” played indicated that you were an item – if only for the night.

Rolling Stones has a list of George Michael 20 songs you have to listen to:

1. Wham!, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” (1984)

2. “Careless Whisper” (1984)

3. Wham!, “Everything She Wants” (1984)

4. Wham!, “Last Christmas” (1985)

5. Wham!, “The Edge of Heaven” (1986)

6. “A Different Corner” (1986)

7. Aretha Franklin and George Michael, “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” (1987)

8. “I Want Your Sex” (1987)

9. “Faith” (1987)

10. “Father Figure” (1988)

11. “One More Try” (1988)

12. “Praying for Time” (1990)

13. “Freedom! ’90” (1990)

14. Elton John feat. George Michael, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (1991)

15. “Too Funky” (1992)Queen feat. George Michael

16. “Somebody to Love” (1992)

17. “Jesus to a Child” (1996)

18. “Fastlove” (1996)

19. “Outside” (1998)

20. “Amazing” (2004)

George Michael. An amazing talent for the ages. RIP.

