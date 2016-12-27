Lyric Performing Arts Performs “The Jazzy Nutcracker “

“The Jazzy Nutcracker, A Winter Jazz Tale” made its debut this season at East Oakland Youth Development Center (EOYDC).

The Jazzy Nutcracker was a colorful staging of a familiar tale.

Recorded in 1960 on the Columbia label, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s arrangement of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite was incredible.

Lyric Performing Arts Academy students as cast, and their awesome teachers as choreographers, made this Dec. 10 debut performance of a holiday favorite fresh, new and inviting.

It was a cold, wet Saturday afternoon, but the gym was full of family and friends anxious to see The Jazzy Nutcracker debut. Also a fundraiser to support LPAA’s ongoing programs, at $5 a ticket, Jazzy was more a gift to Oakland community. Before the show started, kids could take photos with Black Santa and make holiday favors at the art station. There were also a few vendors with holiday gifts for sale and free snacks.

Director Taiwo Kujichagulia-Seitu is perhaps best known for her Harriett Tubman Christmas Story, told through the Negro Spirituals – music laden with secret codes.

This tale, that of a girl, Clara who gets a nutcracker doll as a present from her uncle one Christmas, is also a story filled with mystery and intrigue— there is no drinking gourd – little dipper or a north star to guide Clara as she awakens in her dream to scary mice and a Mouse Queen, dancing snowflakes, and a candy town replete with a Sugar Plum Fairy, a prince charming, battles and wounds which magically heal.

The cast had attitude, even the tiny girls who look about three years old. Hands on hips, chins up, the girls looked over their noses at each other and the audience in the opening tableaux before disappearing off the stage.

Amir Ramsey’s “Clara” was a dutiful little hostess and a fine dancer, while other soloists, Howard Tate as the Rat King, Taiwan White as the Nutcracker take the story to another level, especially when the fight scene commences and the two warriors stand-off, the choreography West African folkloric.

The choreographers were Kehinde Kujichagulia-Seitu, Taiwo Kujichagulia-Seitu, Juhandryn Dessames and Juakila McConnell, whom also served as hosts, sip drinks and watch the play from a Harlem juke joint, occasionally getting up to dance or narrate the story.

The cast filled the stage as dancers had fun performing. Skilled, well trained and professional from the eldest to the younger performers, the kids did not miss a cue whether they are soloists or ensemble members.

The lovely Saije Awoyefa as the Jazz Angel and Jedah-Simone Simon as the Snow Queen were two other soloists whose elegance were only highlighted by the Ellington-Strayhorn score.

With a year to fundraise and rehearse, perhaps Lyric might be able to add a live orchestra to an already wonderful production. For more information visit www.lyricperformingartsacademy.com/

LPAA is located at EOYDC, 8200 International Blvd., Oakland.