Richard Hammond Thinks Eating Ice Cream Is Gay On Amazon Grand Tour Top Gear





Richard Hammond is the previously mostly unknown member of the Amazon Grand Tour Top Gear crew who’s now reached the heights of social media fame because he remarked that eating ice cream was “gay” and he’s straight. (You can see his comments in the Zennie62 on YouTube vlog commentary above and by Zennie Abraham.)

Richard Hammond made the comment in an exchange on the sixth episode of the car driving show he co-hosts with Jeremy Clarkson and James May, which was titled ‘Happy Finnish Christmas’.

The group was talking in front of a live audience in the UK when Clarkson pointed out that you “couldn’t enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream” in the interior of a Rolls Royce with white leather seats. “It’s alright, I don’t eat ice cream,” Hammond said. “It’s something to do with being straight.”

Clarkson and May were taken aback, while members of the audience cheered and applauded. “Why are you applauding him?” Clarkson asked the crowd. “What do you mean? You’re saying all children are homosexual?”

“Ice cream is a bit…you know,” Hammond continued, saying: “There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream – it’s that way, rather than that way. “I’m right, I can’t believe you can’t see that. It’s easy. It’s in front of you.”

The obviously obtuse comment has made “Richard Hammond” a Twitter Worldwide Trend, with a number of people slamming him as being homophobic for his comment, a few wondering if society gets that he’s playing for attention for the Amazon show, and still others wondering what all the fuss is about, given that they believed he was not serious.

But the lions share of tweets were heavily against Mr. Hammond.

It’s too early to know what the fall-out of Richard Hammond’s very public issues with ice cream are, but stay tuned.

Will Amazon sack the show?