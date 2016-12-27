San Francisco native Tiarra Logan began braiding at nine years old. By 18, she was a licensed cosmetologist but soon realize that what she wanted to focus on – natural hair techniques – weren’t going to be taught.



Now, at only 28 years old, Logan runs a successful natural hair care and braiding business and hopes to inspire other young girls to uncover their entrepreneurial spirit.

“People are like you’re really not making any money [hosting the camp] but it is bigger than me,” said Logan. “This will create a foundation for young girls to have something to fall back on so they can become self sustainable and start their own business.”

Less than two weeks ago, Logan posted a flyer online about a weeklong braiding workshop for young girls and the class filled up almost immediately. This past week, she taught 12 young girls about natural hair care and the various braiding techniques – twists, cornrows, individual braids.

With so many distractions facing youth, Logan says it is her duty to teach the younger generation what she knows, especially young girls who have to yet to discover they have skills.

She hopes to teach girls the power in creating a yes for themselves, even when the world tells them no.

“This is my way of giving back,” she said.

Because of the great response, she plans to host another braiding camp in the spring and the summer. For Logan, the camp also serves as a self-esteem builder because it reminds the girls they do not have to degrade themselves to look a certain way.

It is important young girls know it is ok to “embrace who you are and be true to yourself” said Logan.

For more information, go to www.yourhairismyhair.com or call 510.593.1611.