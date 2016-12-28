New Year’s Eve 2017 Oakland, CA Things To Do: The Alley, Geoffrey’s Inner Circle

It’s New Year’s Eve 2017 and Oakland, California has a lot of things to do. Like The Alley and Geoffrey’s Inner Circle!





New Year’s Eve can’t get here fast enough for Oakland and for the United States, for that matter. And if you’re new to Oakland, you’re probably thinking you have to go to San Francisco to have some NYE fun. Well, no – you don’t. There’s stuff to do in Oakland. So, you’re probably, no certainly, in the middle of trying to figure out what you want to do, but wondering if it’s too late to get into one place or the other considering this is the middle of the last week of 2016. Well, fear not. Here’s Zennie Abraham’s blog and Zennie62 on YouTube blog channel post of some things to do in Oakland, California to ring in 2017 and ring out the hated 2016.

The Alley at 3325 Grand Avenue

The Alley at 3325 Grand Avenue is my personal favorite place to go in Oakland for New Year’s Eve. The newly designated Oakland Landmark and National Landmark has been open since 1931 and was once a speakeasy. In the recent past, The Official Oakland Landmark Rod Dibble held court at the piano (since 1963) and managed to keep all of the hot, tipsy ladies entertained through the evening and past midnight. This weekend, the piano’s still the place to be and with a set of talented players like Paul Hlebcar and Jeff Labes.



Geoffrey’s Inner Circle Has “New Year’s Eve with Syd & Friends”

If you think you’ll sing badly at The Alley, perhaps you’d rather take in a show, but think there’s nothing going on in Downtown Oakland. Think again. Geoffrey’s Inner Circle, the long-time-open nightclub and lounge at 410 14th Street (near the corner of 14th and Broadway) features “New Year’s Eve with Syd & Friends.” The production established by “Wine &Bowties” features local Oakland performers Syd, Duckwrth, Rayana Jay, Neto, B-Side Brujas, Fela Kutchi, and Namaste Shawnty. You can buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-with-syd-friends-tickets-29768373005

Oaktown Private Reserve at Eve’s Waterfront, Oakland

Eve’s Waterfront Restaurant, located at 15 Embarcadero West, has live music and a champagne toast at midnight. The featured performer is the group “Oaktown Private Reserve”, a well-known R&B, Funk, and smooth jazz band. The show starts at 8 and goes to 1 AM; you can get tickets here: http://www.eveswaterfront.com/nye

Oakland NYE Timba Party at Oakland Baobab

The Oakland Baobab at 381 15th Street in Oakland, is a great African restaurant by day, and a cool dance club by night. For New Year’s Eve, the eatery features a Cuban Dance Party with DJ WaltDigz spinning tunes. Go early for dinner – then stay late for the dancing.



Rocksteady 1741 San Pablo Ave has DJ Ball D & Pam the Funktress

As its promoters write “Ok we are getting the NYE weekend started Friday! DJ Ball D & Pam the Funktress spinning hosted by Earl & Dame. No cover inside Rocksteady 1741 San Pablo Ave. Flashing back and dropping hits all night! It’s a Capricorn Takeover! Then Saturday night we going all the way up! Midnight Toast, Party Favors, and More! The hottest Lounge in the Bay! Get tickets at www.bayareanye2017.eventbrite.com

Somar Bar Oakland has The Collective NYE 2017

This rockin club right in the heart of The Uptown Entertainment District has DJs Sean G. and D-Roq, with a special guest: DJ FUZE of Digital Underground. The fun starts at Somar Bar, 1727 Telegraph, 9 pm and goes to 2 am. The producers ask that you get tickets in advance here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-collective-nye-2k17-at-somar-bar-tickets-29587167013

The Plank At Jack London Square Oakland has NYE Specials

Feel like bowling your way into the New Year? There’s no better place in Oakland than the ever-popular The Plank. The managers of The Plank say “for $45 a person, you get 3 hours of game play, 2 beer or wine tickets, access to our hors d’oeuvres bar, champagne toast and a massive midnight balloon drop! Book your reservation today as space is limited,” here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exclusive-new-years-eve-event-tickets-29839146691

Bar Hoping In Uptown And Downtown Oakland? Use The Free Shuttle

If you just plan to bar-hop in Uptown and Downtown Oakland, for God’s sakes, don’t drink and drive, use the Free Downtown Oakland Shuttle Bus. Operated by AC Transit and The City of Oakland, the shuttle runs in a loop from Jack London Square / Embarcadero West to Broadway and 27th Street, and between 6 pm and 1 am. (I gotta say, on the weekends, the Free Downtown Oakland Shuttle Bus should be extended to go down Grand Avenue and to Parkview Terrace and Lakeside Park, and then turn around by continuing down Bellevue Ave, then back on to Grand Avenue, and come back into Uptown Oakland and then to Jack London Square. That way, more patrons who live around the Lake could come Downtown.)

Home of Chicken and Waffles Oakland Serving To 4 am New Year’s Day

And if you’re wondering who’s open and serving great meals after closing time and into New Year’s Day in Oakland, got to Home of Chicken and Waffles at 444 Embarcadero West next to Jack London Square – they’re serving until 4 am.

Other places: The Port Bar 2023 Broadway from 10 PM to 2 AM more: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nye-2017-the-port-bar-oakland-tickets-30629751411?aff=efbneb Make Westing at 18th and Telegraph Avenue in Uptown Oakland. Radio Bar at 435 13th St. (Always a fun place as you can see below!)





Well, that’s a taste of what’s happening in Oakland, but it’s enough for you to realize you don’t have to go to San Francisco to ring in the New Year.

Happy New Year!