Portland Trailblazer’s Damian Lillard Gives Back to Oakland

Portland Trailblazer’s basketball star Damian Lillard is fiercely proud of his Oakland upbringing and recently returned to his high school to update its gym.

On Friday afternoon Dec. 16, hundreds of students came to Oakland High School to view the improvements to the school’s gym and weight room, as well as the addition of a new recording studio for the music program.



Lillard’s high school jersey was retired, and the students were treated to a surprise performance from Fetty Wap, Lil Uzi Vert and DJ Esco.



The event was part of Lillard’s ongoing All Rise Adidas campaign, which has the goal of supporting communities via basketball and music.



An organization called Kamp Grizzly arranged the overhaul of the school facilities and Adidas donated all the equipment.

The project, which took just about a week to complete, involved painting the gym, installing a new score board, hanging retired jerseys, gutting and equipping a new weight room and expanding and equipping the recording studio.