Zsa Zsa Gabor Funeral by Frederick von Anhalt Draws Anger: Debbie Reynolds, Celebrities Used For Publicity





Yes. “Zsa Zsa Gabor Funeral by Frederick VonAnhalt Draws Anger: Debbie Reynolds, Celebrities Used For Publicity” is the correct headline. (And visit Zennie62 at YouTube for the vlog.)

A funeral planned for December 30th and by Frederick VonAnhalt, the last husband of famous actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, who passed away last Sunday, has drawn fire as the names of a number of celebrities, including the now-late Debbie Reynolds (who passed away on Wednesday, and one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died) were used simply for publicity, as if it were some kind of party or Hollywood movie premier.

Public relations representatives of a number of top stars in Hollywood have joined together to ask that the names of their clients be removed from what is being called a “false media list” by Edward Lozzi, who was the PR rep for Ms. Gabor and for Francesca Gabor Hilton. “The ‘False Media List’ is being sent to news agencies and celebrity publicists by the producers of this event containing the names of stars who have no intention of attending due to obvious circumstances,” Lozzi explains.

Lozzi asks “As per direction of Larry King, please remove Larry King’s name from the list as well as Ruta Lee ,who will be on a cruise in Mexico waters. Also please remove Debbie Reynolds (our client). Also remove Barbara Eden, Carol Channing and George Hamilton as per their request!!!! They did not give permission to use their names and are not pleased. They are NOT attending. There will be others from their list who we are verifying will NOT be attending.”

And according to New York Post Page Six, Shaun King, the wife of Larry King said she was “shocked, sickened and angry” at recalling what she called a “chilling” birthday party Zsa Zsa Gabor’s husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt threw for his wife “a few years ago,” where she claims Gabor was “on display” for guests in a hospital bed – as she was incapacitated. Ms. King said “That ‘husband’ of hers had her on display for us [and] only wanted a photo op for himself. We left quickly, feeling sad, shocked, sickened and angry. Somehow the photo showed up in the tabloids. I was mortified.”.