Ronda Rousey Will Beat Amanda Nunes, Comeback from Holly Holm Loss, In UFC 207





Yes, Ronda Rousey will beat Amanda Nunes in UFC 207 Friday. The reason is simple: Ronda’s battle with extreme depression after her last fight, a 2015 loss to Holly Holm that shocked everyone, including Holly Holm herself.

But the way back from that loss to Holm was anything but smooth for Rousey. I’m reminded of the 23rd Psalm which says ““Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” I think Ronda got stuck in the valley and feared evil, and forgot her way. The way out of the valley took her through a tough battle with self-doubt and depression. It didn’t help that some fans of the sport of ultimate fighting seemed to turn on her. All of this, and more, has caused her to look in the mirror and ask what’s important to her – and by training for this fight, by doing this fight, she’s answered that part of what is a compound question: Can I do this and do I want this and can I deal with it if I lose?

Ronda Rousey doesn’t want to get to a point of having to answer the last part of the query, and so she’s trained like hell – and her body shows it (Watch Zennie Abraham‘s vlog at Zennie62 on YouTube for proof.) She’s not at all weighted down with fat. Not like she was the early part of last year, when a bit of the results of living the good life started to show up in a bit of a chunky way.

Nope, now Ronda Rousey looks jacked and ready for battle against a woman who believes that even Ronda thinks she will beat her – Amanda Nunes.

Who will win? Well, I said it: Ronda Rousey will walk out of the valley of the shadow of death on Friday.

Stay tuned.