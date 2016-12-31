Amanda Nunes Beat Ronda Rousey – Was Robbed Of UFC 207 By Herb Dean – 48 Seconds TKO





Yes, Amanda Nunes beat Ronda Rousey and in a 48 seconds TKO decision, but this blogger argues Rousey was robbed in the process.

Yes. Ronda Rousey was robbed of a victory by not being allowed to finish the UFC 207 fight against Amanda Nunes. The fight was called after just 48 seconds. Why not let her finish? She did not hit the ground. She should have been given a choice to go or no go. Then if it was obvious she could not go again, then call it – but Ronda Rousey should have been given another chance.

Ronda Rousey was just getting to the point of being able to sustain, though getting rocked by, the overhand punches of the hard-charging, female-bull-like Amanda Nunes. But it’s clear the referee didn’t give the once-great UFC champion a choice of whether to continue or quit – he stopped the fight.

Perhaps it was for her safety, but then it can be seen that while Rousey was put off-balance, she did not fall. We’re left to wonder what would have been if Rousey were given the option to keep fighting, and did?

Afterward, Nunes brashly remarked “This moment is my moment. Right now, I’m the champion. I know (her fans) love Ronda Rousey, but I was really ready for this fight. I knew this was going to happen. I’m the best on the planet. Maybe she’ll retire and go into the movies.”

How’s that for a nice setup for a rematch? Amanda brags she’s the “best on the planet” – oh, yeah. Well, there is more reason (other than $3 million) for Ronda to come back and beat her.

Let’s face it: Ronda Rousey needed more muscle, especially two-inches in her thighs and butt, to take on Nunes. For some reason, Rousey’s training didn’t seem to include getting her ready to take those blows – it’s as if her body was ready for a different kind of contest. Certainly not the street-fighting, toe-to-toe battle that Amanda gave her.

But even with that, Rousey wasn’t given a chance by Herb Dean, the ref – he called it after 48 seconds. Rousey was robbed.

Stay tuned.