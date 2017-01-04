McClymonds High Football to be Honored by City of Oakland

CIF Division 5-A state title.

That’s the title the McClymonds High Football Team claims that tile after beating La Jolla Country Day 20-17 on Dec. 17.McClymonds became the first Oakland Athletic League team to win a state football championship.The City of Oakland will honor the football team from McClymonds High School on Friday. To honor the team, there will be a rally starting at 12:30 p.m. at City Hall, followed by an open-topped double-decker bus caravan through downtown and past several West Oakland schools.

There also will be a rally at McClymonds High.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other city officials will be on hand to salute the team.