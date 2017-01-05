Wade Woods Runs to Represent San Francisco at State Democratic Convention

Wade Woods running to represent Fillmore and Hunters Point at State Democratic Convention Democrats are gathering this weekend to elect elect seven women and seven men to be Assembly District Delegates (ADDS) who will be responsible for representing their community at the California Democratic Convention.

Wade Woods, who is African American, is running on the Reform Democratic Slate.

The slate is a diverse coalition of local community advocates who are banding together to fight Donald Trump and the corporate Democrats who allowed him to become president.

Woods ran in June for the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, losing by a few votes. According to the slate, “The Democratic Party will best defend its values of equal rights across lines of race, gender identity, religion, ethnicity, and sexual orientation when it represents the 99% not the 1%.

The election will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Labors 261 International Union Hall at 3271 18th St. Any registered voter living in the 17th Assembly District will be eligible to vote.