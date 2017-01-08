Youth Jobs Fairs for East Bay Parks

By Ned MacKay

The East Bay Regional Park District is holding two Youth Job Fairs this month to highlight the wide variety of employment opportunities available in the summer and near future for youth ages 15 through 24. It’s a chance to learn about lots of great regional park jobs, including lifeguarding, working with children, and public safety.

The first fair will be on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Richard C. Trudeau Training Center, 11500 Skyline Boulevard in Oakland. The center is just south of the intersection with Joaquin Miller Road, accessible via AC Transit bus 339.

The second fair will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Big Break Visitor Center, 69 Big Break Road off Main Street in Oakley. Tri Delta Transit bus 393 stops at Main Street and Big Break Road.

The schedule for both fairs calls for check-in at 9:45 a.m., the fair from 10 to 11 a.m., and workshops from 11 a.m. to noon.

For information, visit the park district web site, www.ebparks.org.

The Regional Parks Foundation has launched a “1-in-a-Million Campaign for Parks.” It’s an effort to help the park district raise $1 million annually to fund camperships for underprivileged children, habitat restoration for endangered species, and other regional park projects.

A monthly gift of $21 or $250 per year enrolls donors in the Sustainers’ Circle. You can find out more online at www.RegionalParksFoundation.org.

The foundation is a private, non-profit organization that supports park district programs and initiatives. All donations are tax-deductible.

Early risers will enjoy a “dawn chorus yoga” session from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Big Break Regional Shoreline. Meet at the visitor center, bring a yoga mat if you have one, and wear warm, comfortable clothing.

Then from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the same morning, naturalist Morgan Evans will lead a short hike and tell tales inspired by plants and animals of the Delta.

For more information on either program, call 888-327-2757, ext. 3050.

Round Valley Regional Preserve south of Brentwood is a hangout for lots of birds of prey. Naturalist Kevin Dixon will lead a hike in search of the raptors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The hike includes some steep trails, and is designed for ages 11 and older. Heavy rain cancels. Meet at the park’s staging area on Marsh Creek Road between Deer Valley Road and Walnut Boulevard.

No dogs, please. Dogs are prohibited at Round Valley, because it’s habitat for the rare and endangered San Joaquin kit fox.

For information, call 888-327-2757, ext. 2750.