List of MLK Week Events to Honor Dr. King’s Legacy Across the Bay Area

The following is a list of upcoming events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. next week across the Bay Area. (* after the event name indicates an admission fee)



Where Do We Go From Here Chaos or Community? A film viewing and discussion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s works and legacy

January 14, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Martin Luther King Jr. Branch Library, 6833 International Blvd.

2017 marks the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s book, Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community. In honor of this work and Dr. King’s birthday, the MLK Branch, in collaboration with the Oakland International Film Festival, will host a screening of the films, “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A Historical Perspective” and “Been to the Mountain.” The films will be followed by a discussion of the book and Dr. King’s legacy. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2iSGIhf or call 510-615-5728.

MLK Service at Stanford Memorial Church

January 15, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Stanford Memorial Church, 450 Serra Mall at Stanford University

The service is the 50th anniversary celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community” book. It will feature dramatic readings of his sermons and music related to his life.

http://events.stanford.edu/events/644/64491/

MLK Day of Service & Resistance – Public Land for Public Good

January 15, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Drivers Plaza at Stanford Ave. and Adeline St.

Join Self Help Hunger Program, Santa Fe CAN Beautification Committee, and The Island Crew for a MLK Day of Service and Resistance. This year’s theme is #PublicLandforPublicGood. Volunteers will be planting an additional 18 fruit trees in this public community orchard.

Join the group for a free pancake breakfast (bring a topping to share), cob oven pizza potluck (bring a topping for the free cob oven pizzas), prepping and planting 18 memorial fruit trees for the 2nd phase of the living fence program, and planting tree collards for the Self Help Hunger Program Community Feeds.



In the Name of Love: 15th Annual Musical Tribute Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.*

January 15, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.



Oakland Scottish Rite Center, 1547 Lakeside Dr.

In the Name of Love, Oakland’s Annual Musical Tribute to Dr. King, is proud to present “Marvin Gaye, What’s Going On?” highlighting five outstanding vocalists including Kenny Washington; Terrie Odabi; Will Russ, Jr.; Destani Wolf and Luq Frank with Tammy Hall on piano, Marcus Shelby on bass, Sly Randolph on drums, John Santos on percussion and Teo Avery on sax.

The powerful 65-voice Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir and the 300-voice Living Jazz Children’s Project will also perform. The Oakland Citizen Humanitarian Award will be presented to Mr. Glen Upshaw for his work on behalf of the Oakland community. Upshaw has worked in the field of street outreach and violence interruption for close to five years.

The 15th Annual Tribute, which will support the Living Jazz Children’s Project — a free music education project for Oakland public elementary schools, promises to be a profound celebration of civil rights and an amazing evening of music.

mlktribute.com or 510-858-5313

MLK2017 March and Parade in San Francisco

January 16, 9 a.m. – Noon

SF Caltrain Station (700 4th St in San Francisco) to Yerba Buena Gardens

Join thousands in honoring the Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama marches at the MLK2017 commemorative march/parade from San Francisco’s Caltrain Station to Yerba Buena Gardens.

The 1.5-mile journey crosses the Lefty O’Doul Bridge and stops at Willie Mays Plaza at AT&T Park to commemorate the crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, a symbol of violence and victory in the civil rights movement. On arriving at Yerba Buena Gardens an interfaith commemoration will commemorate Dr. King.

Participants in groups of ten or more are encouraged to register to ensure a designated location within the march/parade for your team and participants.



MLK Day of Service: Jingletown

January 16, 9 a.m. – Noon



Check in at the Jingletown Native Plant Garden Art Wall, 2934 Ford St.

Join the Friends of Sausal Creek and Jingletown Arts & Business Community for a workday to clean up the shoreline and tend to the Jingletown Native Plant Garden. All tools and instruction will be provided. All need a signed waiver to participate (bit.ly/2bqkyBI), and anyone under 18 also needs a parental signature on both forms. Bring sturdy shoes, long pants and warm clothes.

http://bit.ly/2i8kyql

MLK Day of Service: Brookfield Elementary

January 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Brookfield Elementary, 401 Jones Ave.

Volunteers will plant 50 trees and install garden boxes. Bring garden gloves, a water bottle and sturdy shoes.

http://bit.ly/2jsgTFE

MLK Day of Service: Fruitvale

January 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



1001 Fruitvale Ave. at the corner of E. 10th St.

Join the group at the corner of Fruitvale and E. 10th Street for beautification efforts along International Boulevard. Volunteers will mulch, weed and clean up trash from the sidewalk and gutters. Coffee and refreshments provided. Great event for adults, students and families. Children must be accompanied by parents. All projects are taking place rain or shine! Please wear sturdy shoes and bring a water bottle.

http://bit.ly/2i4eocg

MLK Day of Service: Peralta Hacienda

January 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Peralta Hacienda Historical Park, 2465 34th Ave.

Peralta Hacienda is partnering with Alternatives in Action at Life Academy and the City of Oakland for a full day of service to clean-up and beautify Peralta Hacienda Historical Park and Life Academy campus. Be part of a major community stewardship effort.

http://bit.ly/2jlLNM0 or 510-532-9142

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Commemoration in Oakland

January 16, 10 a.m.

Oakland City Church (corner of Coolidge and MacArthur Blvd)

Join the Oakland City Church for a celebration of Dr. King’s legacy. The event will be keynoted by human rights activist and educator Dr. Cesar Cruz and will feature a hip-hop performance from Hebrew Boyz featuring Pastor Mustafa Muhyee, gospel music by Sister Mattie Johnson of the Street’s Disciples, and praise music by the Oakland City Church Praise and Worship Band.

There will also be a community Charge to Action from Councilmember Annie Campbell-Washington.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Multi-Cultural Rally

January 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Warehouse Union Local 6, ILWU, 99 Hegenberger Rd.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Cultural Rally is celebrating its 25th Anniversary. This year’s theme is “Initiate Change Through Non-Violence & Education, and Justice, to Keep the Dream Alive.” Newly elected

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Madden will be the keynote speaker.

510-798-5535

3rd Annual March to Reclaim King’s Radical Legacy in Oakland

January 16, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Frank Ogawa Plaza, 14th St. and Broadway in Oakland

All are invited to the march on Monday to #ReclaimMLK, which also launches 120 hours of direct actions of protest and resistance leading up to the January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump.

The march will start at Frank Ogawa Plaza at 14th St and Broadway in Oakland.

This year, the Anti Police-Terror Project will begin its week of action with the Reclaiming King’s Radical Legacy March. This year’s focus is on immigrant rights, protection of Muslim neighbors, women’s reproductive rights, loving LGBTQ sisters, brothers and siblings, and the defense of Black life.



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Film Festival in Oakland

January 16, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



African American Museum and Library at Oakland, 659 14th St.

Join AAMLO for its annual film festival honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Film screenings will include “Black Americans Since MLK: And Still I Rise,” “The African American: Many Rivers To Cross,” “The Powerbroker: Whitney Young’s Fight for Civil Rights” and “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution.”

http://bit.ly/2iSZH9v or 510-637-0200

20th Annual Bringing the Noise for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.*

January 16, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Nourse Theater, 227 Hayes St., San Francisco

Youth Speaks celebrates 20 years of Bringing the Noise for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Curated by Senior Poet Mentor M.C. K-Swift, this year’s showcase is inspired by Dr. King’s seminal speech and text “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” Join as audiences listen with urgency to Dr. King’s profound oratory and witness the next generation respond, reinterpret and renew the work he left behind.

Featuring guests and performances by Youth Speaks Grand Slam Champions 2015 & 2016, Brave New Voices Alumni Poets, Tongo Eisen-Martin with Peck the Town Crier, Toaster, Jeff Chang, Rico Pabon, and hosted by Queen Nyabingha Zianni.

youthspeaks.org

Interfaith Candlelight Vigil and Walk in Oakland

January 17, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Oakland, 2619 Broadway St. in Oakland

Join the First Presbyterian Church for this family-friendly event in remembrance of the work of Dr. King and in recognition of the work communities need to do to make the Beloved Community a reality. Bring a candle, glowstick or other source of light.

After a brief gathering ceremony, participants will begin their candlelight walk to Frank Ogawa Plaza. Clergy and faith leaders are invited to wear vestments or other garments relevant to their ministry.

Bay Area Women’s Marches

January 21, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Oakland: Madison Park (Madison St. and 8th St.) to Frank Ogawa Plaza (14th St. and Broadway)

SF: Civic Center to Justin Herman Plaza

The Women’s March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all.

We march to support and inspire each other and the nation to celebrate, honor and protect our diversity, freedom and human rights. We gather in community to find healing and strength through tolerance, civility, and compassion. This is a non-partisan march. We welcome all people to join us as we unite locally and nationally, on January 21, 2017, to stand together in justice, respect and inclusion for all. This is only the beginning… We will unite locally with the main march in DC and sister marches in every state and major metropolitan area across our great country to stand together for justice, tolerance and inclusion for all.

In Oakland, marchers will meet at Madison Park in Oakland at 10 a.m. At 11AM marchers will begin their march up Oak Street to Grand Street along Lake Merritt. They will then march down Broadway to end at Frank Ogawa Plaza.

At 12:30 p.m., the event will begin its rally with speakers, art and music concluding at 3 p.m.

In SF, people will rally with speakers, arts and music from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Civic Center in San Francisco. At 5 p.m., marchers will begin a candlelight march down Market St. to Justin Herman Plaza.