By Wade Woods

The Booker T. Washington Community Center, one of the oldest African American institutions in San Francisco, is currently building 50 units of housing at its site at Sutter and Presidio Street. Twenty-five of the units will be made available to youth ages 18 to 24 with priority going to youth coming out of foster care. The other 25 units will be large studios for low income residents.

The new complex will be funded using low income tax credits, as well as other financing programs, which will require careful screening of all applicants.

Potential residents must qualify based on projected annual income, criminal background screening, credit and rental history.

Priority will be given to: Certificate of Preference Holders (people or their relatives that were displaced by the Redevelopment Agency in the 60s and 70s), Displaced Tenant/Ellis Act Certificate holders, neighborhood residents, and individuals living or working in San Francisco.

Booker T. Washington Center executive director Pat Scott said, “The new complex will be an intergraded community with many amenities, including a community room, computer nooks, a landscaped roof terrace, storage space for bicycles, a chance for many wonderful youth that have emancipated from foster care to receive mentorship, and tutors from the seniors and elders living in the complex. It will also include a teen center, a day care facility, after school programs, a mind-body health center and a youth radio program.”

Individuals wishing more information on living in the new complex or who would like an application need to attend a community meeting on January 17 at the Booker T. Washington Center office at 1100 Divisadero Street.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and go to 7 p.m.

People can call LeKesha Howard at 415-928-6596 for more information on the complex.

Individuals needing assistance or information on the Certificate of Preference Program, contact Kimberly Carter at 415-647-5353 or come by her office at Bayview Senior Services at 5600-A Third Street at Armstrong.