Grush Gaming, Augmented Reality Toothbrush At CES 2017 Las Vegas





CES 2017 is history, “Augmented Reality” is part of our lexicon, and it’s time to have more fun by looking at the products featured by Zennie Abraham and at Zennie62blog.com and Zennie62 on YouTube for the 8th straight year in Las Vegas. One of those was the Grush Interactive Gaming toothbrush, which purports to help children to brush properly, as explained in the following press release excerpts from Grush.

Grush released a brand-new design for their smart sonic toothbrush targeted for children 3-7 years of age. Unlike other so-called smart toothbrushes that only detect on/off and work as a Bluetooth connected timer, the Grush Brush can detect the exact brushing position and brushing movements detecting each surface of each tooth, orientation angle, and even brushing force.

This never before seen detailed information enables dentists to correct brushing behavior inside the bathroom to achieve better oral health habits for life.

These disruptive features also transform the Grush toothbrush in a gaming wand. In the new released game, available on iOS and Android. Kids can use the Grush brush to chase monsters, play piano, take care of their pets.

For adults who prefer simple and accurate brush tracking to gaming, there is a level where the app guides the user to brush their teeth from yellow to white and works like a mirror.

Team won the One Million Dollar grand prize on the hit reality show “America’s Greatest Makers” produced by Mark Burnett on TBS this year. Intel sponsored the one million dollar award.

“Grush is the only smart toothbrush that can detect exact brushing positions. We have partnered with several visionary strategic partners inside and out of the dental field in order to make Grush available to the parents all around the world.” said Ethan Daniel Schur, COO of Grush.

Grush is also expanding into the professional dental industry, announcing their “Grush Dental Dashboard” where opt-in dentists can observe the progress their patients are making with Grush. “Dental disease is the #1 chronic disease affecting children today. Grush provide meaningful data and finally brings brushing into the 21st Century.” Said Anubha Sacheti, DMD, Chief Dental Officer of Grush.

Consumers can now find Grush online on Amazon.com and Grush will also appearing on QVC in early 2017. For more details about Grush, please visit http://www.grushgamer.com/.

Stay tuned.