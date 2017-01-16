Valencell CES 2017 Booth Featured Wearable Tech, Buffed Ex – Oakland Raiderette





At CES 2017, Zennie62blog.com, one of the leading tech blogs at the Consumer Electronics Show, visited firms that have been featured in past coverage of the Las Vegas convention. One of those companies was Valencell. (Also subscribe to Zennie62 on YouTube, for more vlogs.)

Valencell, the firm founded by Dr. Steven LeBoeuf, and which bills itself as “the industry leader in precision biometric sensor technology for wearable devices, consumer electronics and medical devices,” had a large presence that featured its product offerings in the center, and a group of Vegas-based fitness models, who are more Superwomen than standard booth babes, on fitness machines and climbing robes, at the perimeter of the area.













The Valencell had several areas that highlighted Valencell products, technology and future roadmap:

– Demos of the next generation of biometric sensor capabilities that Valencell is developing.

This includes measuring blood pressure in a wearable device, heart rate variability and stress

management features, and biometric gaming. This area will also feature a “biometrics

dashboard” that will demonstrate what’s possible with current technology for next generation

mobile apps.

– A technology showcase, which will feature Valencell’s Benchmark Sensor Systems, the

Company’s flagship product. These sensor systems are integrated into audio earbuds, smart

watches, fitness bands and much more.

– A Valencell-powered product display showcasing many different products in the market

today with Valencell technology, including products from Bose, Samsung, Sony, Jabra, Suunto, and many more. All of these items could be seen in action in Valencell’s 15-foot gym that was populated by the Superwomen I referred to.

One of those women, Leah Christiana, is from Richmond, California and was an Oakland Raiderette from 2003 to 2006, and then joined the famed and now closed Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus, and now stars in Mystere Cirque du Soleil show at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. With the perfect combination of beauty, personality, and purely sexy female muscular build (she’s not shy about showing it), she was part of a group that’s come to define what Valencell’s all about: helping fitness-minded people stay in shape using the latest technology.

Stay tuned and visit Valencell.com