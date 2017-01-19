OSA’s Vocal Rush Performs at Warriors Halftime Show for MLK Day

National champion a cappella singing ensemble Vocal Rush paid homage to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in a performance of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” at the Golden State Warriors halftime show on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Oracle Arena.



Comprised of high school singers from Oakland School for the Arts (OSA), the group performance was preceded by a video of one of Dr. King’s reputable speeches. Thousands of Warriors fans watched as Vocal Rush gave a moving rendition of “Rise Up,” accompanied with sign language translation by a fellow OSA student.

This was one of many upcoming performances for the high school a cappella group.

Vocal Rush will deliver another soulful performance on Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. at Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West in Oakland. They will perform “Rise Up” and “Have Mercy” along with many other songs. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

The a cappella group will also perform in London while attending the London A Cappella Festival next week.

Tickets for the Yoshi’s show can be purchased at www.ticketfly.com. For more information about Vocal Rush, visit www.youtube.com/osavocalrush.