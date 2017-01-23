Donald Trump GOP Can’t Really Repeal, Replace Obamacare ACA And What’s Offered Is Sad

Donald Trump hates Obamacare and the GOP has offered up a replacement. But from the looks of what has been presented thus far, Trump wants to curb what he claims are the negative impacts of Obamacare, but the GOP is presenting what amounts to fake news to make folks like Zennie Abraham think they’re actually doing something. They’re not doing jack.







The fact of the matter is that The Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, works – it puts new money in the hands of healthcare providers because over 20 million people who did not have health insurance before, signed up to have it. And at TechCrunch Disrupt 2013, tech mogul John Doerr said that the Affordable Care Act saved money for the tech industry by reducing healthcare costs (see this Zennie62 on YouTube video):







But with all that evidence that Affordable Care Act works, here’s Donald Trump with his executive order released on Saturday. This Zennie62 blogger has the actual White House copy, as he’s on the White House Press List (since 2012). Here’s the full text:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. It is the policy of my Administration to seek the prompt repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111-148), as amended (the “Act”). In the meantime, pending such repeal, it is imperative for the executive branch to ensure that the law is being efficiently implemented, take all actions consistent with law to minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the Act, and prepare to afford the States more flexibility and control to create a more free and open healthcare market.

Sec. 2 To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (Secretary) and the heads of all other executive departments and agencies (agencies) with authorities and responsibilities under the Act shall exercise all authority and discretion available to them to waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation of any provision or requirement of the Act that would impose a fiscal burden on any State or a cost, fee, tax, penalty, or regulatory burden on individuals, families, healthcare providers, health insurers, patients, recipients of healthcare services, purchasers of health insurance, or makers of medical devices, products, or medications.

Sec. 3. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Secretary and the heads of all other executive departments and agencies with authorities and responsibilities under the Act, shall exercise all authority and discretion available to them to provide greater flexibility to States and cooperate with them in implementing healthcare programs.

Sec. 4 To the maximum extent permitted by law, the head of each department or agency with responsibilities relating to healthcare or health insurance shall encourage the development of a free and open market in interstate commerce for the offering of healthcare services and health insurance, with the goal of achieving and preserving maximum options for patients and consumers.

Sec. 5. To the extent that carrying out the directives in this order would require revision of regulations issued through notice-and-comment rulemaking, the heads of agencies shall comply with the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable statutes in considering or promulgating such regulatory revisions.

Sec. 6. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c)This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

Wow.

Note this: Trump writes “It is the policy of my Administration to seek the prompt repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111-148)” – but he never explains why. Also, as President, Donald Trump does not have the power to do that, and the Republicans don’t control 60 Senate seats, just 54 – so Obamacare’s chances of survival are about 70 percent – or a statistical sure thing.

From Trump, all we have is a promise of “access to insurance for everyone” but no promise that it will be affordable. Trump so has President Obama on the brain, he can’t even see his way to craft replacement legislation. And it’s clear Obama’s outflanked him here.

Meanwhile, Obama has made 20 million new voters for the Democrats. Here’s hoping The Democratic Party heads don’t screw up come 2018.