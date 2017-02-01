Coach Ralph Walker Seeks Funds to Support Alameda Track Club

Coach Ralph Walker has long been a presence at the College of Alameda, where he works with children as young as three years old who can be seen racing around the track and learning the fundamentals of the sport.

Raised in Alameda, Walker says he ran track as a child and was motivated by his coaches and mentors, Don Grant and Willie White. Walker suffered a stroke in 2002, but that still could not pull him away from the sport as he remains committed to helping and

inspiring young athletes in Oakland and Alameda.

“I want to add something positive in their lives,” said Walker. “It’s all about helping them learn the fundamentals, finding out their skills, and instilling good values.”

Coach Walker is seeing donations to keep the program going. To send donations to Shuntel Nathaniel, facilities coordinator at Alameda College, call (510) 776-7451.