Former Bay Area Journalist Wins Book Award

Dr. Amina Hassan on Jan. 21 received the 2016 Donald H. Pflueger book award from the Historical Society of Southern California for her biography, “Loren Miller: Civil Rights Attorney and Journalis.t”

“This book is a monument to Loren Miller that will be invaluable to future historians . . . it will stand for many many years to come,” said Paul Bryan Gray, who presented the award to Dr. Hassan.

Miller was an attorney who fought against housing discrimination in Southern California and a well-known newspaper publisher.

Dr. Hassan worked formerly at radio station KPFA in Berkeley.