African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church responds to President Trump

Statement released by the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in regards to the Trump Administration:

“The Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church had hoped that the Trump Administration would alter the views and policies espoused during the presidential campaign, but is disappointed and troubled by the decisions and actions taken during the early days of this administration, and vow to do all that we can to see that these decisions and actions do not last.

“We ask that every member of this denomination, and people who are committed to justice and righteousness, equality and truth, will join with us to thwart what are clearly demonic acts. Indeed, the words of the Apostle Paul to the believers at Ephesus apply today, “for we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against…the rulers of the darkness of this present age, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

“President Trump has demonstrated that his word is not to be trusted or believed. On election night, he said it was time to unify the nation and committed to doing his part to bring about this unity. Yet his actions have caused bitter divisions and fear among many. He has appointed Steve Bannon, former head of Breitbart Publishing, which has spoken and written racist rants against minorities and Jews, as his Chief Strategist and nominated Alabama Sen.

“Jeff Sessions to be the U S Attorney General. Sen. Sessions has a history of racial indifference and as US Attorney for Alabama had a controversial record as it related to decisions regarding racial matters. The Council of Bishops calls upon President Trump to remove Steve Bannon as his Chief Strategist and opposes confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.

“The first act of the Trump presidency was to seek to begin to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act”. This Act has insured over 20 million Americans, many of whom did not have healthcare. It should be noted that many of them from so-called “Red states” supported President Trump with their votes.

“President Trump and the Republican- controlled Congress have vowed to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act but have not presented a plan to replace it, leaving the healthcare of more than twenty million Americans in question. No one questions that the Affordable Care Act can be improved, but it makes no sense to “repeal and replace.” The Council of Bishops opposes repealing the Affordable Care Act, but supports “reform and improve.”

“We are concerned about the Trump Administration’s denial of climate change, the order for expediting reviews and approvals for infrastructure projects. In addition, support for the XL and Dakota pipelines, places profits above the importance of protecting the environment, and the health of citizens. President Trump claimed during the campaign that he would build a wall along the Mexican border to halt illegal immigration, and that Mexico will pay for the building of the wall, estimated to cost billions of dollars.

“The Travel Ban, which despite what President Trump says, is in actuality a “Muslim Ban”. This ban is discriminatory against one of the world’s great religions, increases support for terrorist organizations who target the US, and endangers US national security.

“This Travel Ban has divided and polarized even more the American people and has undermined US relationships with our closest allies. While we do have concerns about US trade deals and their fairness and impact on US jobs, we believe that President Trump has acted too quickly in withdrawing US partnership, which will have an even greater negative impact on trade, jobs, and the economy.

“We want all of our clergy and laity to know where the Council of Bishops stands as it relates to the present views and policy positions of the Trump Administration. Not only do we want our denomination to know where its leadership stands, but we also ask our clergy and laity to join with us in action. We must do more than talk and write, we must act. Again, the Apostle says that “we wrestle”, not just talk, with spiritual wickedness.

The Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church

For the full statement go to http://religionnews.com/2017/02/03/african-methodist-episcopal-ame-church-responds-to-president-trumps-actions-and-views/