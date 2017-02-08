MARIN COUNTY: Employment Training and Jobs for Unemployed Seniors

For Marin County residents, employment and training opportunities are available for mature workers, 55 years or older. The Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) will be providing part-time paid job training, from 14 to 25 hours per week at $10.50 an hour.

Applicants must be at least 55 years of age, unemployed, have a family income of no more than 125 percent of the federal poverty level and live in Marin County.

The Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) is a community, work-based job training program for older Americans. Authorized by the Older Americans Act, the program provides training for low-income, unemployed seniors.

Participants also have access to employment assistance through American Job Centers.

Participants gain work experience in a variety of community service activities at non-profit and public facilities, including schools, hospitals, day-care centers, and senior centers. The program provides over 40 million community service hours to public and non-profit agencies, allowing them to enhance and provide needed services.

Participants work an average of 20 hours a week, and are paid the highest of federal, state or local minimum wage. This training serves as a bridge to unsubsidized employment opportunities for participants.

Enrollment priority is given to veterans and qualified spouses, then to individuals who are over 65, have a disability, have low literacy skills or limited English proficiency, reside in a rural area, are homeless or at risk of homelessness, have low employment prospects, or have failed to find employment after using services through the American Job Center system.

The program is funded by Marin County Area Agency on Aging, and receives grants from state agencies and 19 national non-profit organizations.

For more information, contact Celeste at (415) 473-3329. And for more information on SCSEP programs in your area, call the Toll-Free Help Line at 1-877-US2-JOBS (1-877-872-5627).