Oakland Career Center Hosts Tesla Hiring Events, Feb. 16 & 17

Bay Area job seekers are invited to two job recruitment events to learn more about multiple positions at Tesla, the energy-efficient car company.

Staffing agencies Volt Workforce Solutions and Balance Staffing are aggressively recruiting for positions in manufacturing and auto production with the high-tech company, starting at $17.50 an hour.

The Oakland Private Industry Council will host both staffing agencies next week at their career centers in Oakland.

Volt Workforce Solutions will be at the Downtown Oakland Career Center, 1212 Broadway, Suite 100, on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tesla is currently hiring Assembly Associates, Material Handlers and Forklift Operators.

The list of job requirements include: the ability to work on your feet for extended hours; must have a high school diploma or GED; and must pass a background check. Applicants must not have worked or interviewed with Tesla in the past six months.

Balance Staffing will be at the West Oakland Neighborhood Career Center, 1801 Adeline St., Suite 209 in Oakland on Friday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. The company is currently recruiting for positions in auto production.

Applicants must be able to work 8 to 12 hours per day and be able to work at least 5 to 6 days per week.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume and dress business casual. For more information, call (510) 768-4400 or visit www.oaklandpic.org